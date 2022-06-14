Flipkart End Of Season Sale: Discount Offers On Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy M32, And More

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (Awesome White, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 41,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,490 (11% off)

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (White, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 55,999 ; MRP: Rs. 59,999 (6% off)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 55,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core (Black, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,499 (23% off)

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy F22 (Denim Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (30% off)

Samsung Galaxy F22 is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy F12 (Sky Blue, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (25% off)

Samsung Galaxy F12 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M32 (Light Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,674 ; MRP: Rs. 18,150 (19% off)

Samsung Galaxy M32 is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,674 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G (Aqua Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (33% off)

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is available at 33% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy A23 (Peach, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 18,499 ; MRP: Rs. 23,990 (22% off)

Samsung Galaxy A23 is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,499 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M42 (Prism Dot Gray, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 20,988 ; MRP: Rs. 25,900 (18% off)

Samsung Galaxy M42 is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,988 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy A33

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 33,990 (20% off)

Samsung Galaxy A33 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.