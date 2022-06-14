ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart End Of Season Sale: Discount Offers On Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy M32, And More

    By
    |

    End of Season Sale 2022 for Samsung smartphones is finally here on Flipkart with great deals and fantastic discounts on the entire range of Samsung smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone.

     
    Flipkart End Of Season Sale: Discount Offers On Samsung Smartphones

    You can now get up to a 33 percent discount on select Samsung smartphones along with options like no-cost EMI and more. Check out the best deals from Flipkart End Of Season Sale 2022.

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (Awesome White, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (Awesome White, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 41,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,490 (11% off)

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (White, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (White, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 55,999 ; MRP: Rs. 59,999 (6% off)

    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 55,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A03 Core (Black, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)
     

    Samsung Galaxy A03 Core (Black, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,499 (23% off)

    Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy F22 (Denim Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy F22 (Denim Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (30% off)

    Samsung Galaxy F22 is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy F12 (Sky Blue, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy F12 (Sky Blue, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (25% off)

    Samsung Galaxy F12 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M32 (Light Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy M32 (Light Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,674 ; MRP: Rs. 18,150 (19% off)

    Samsung Galaxy M32 is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,674 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy F23 5G (Aqua Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy F23 5G (Aqua Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (33% off)

    Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is available at 33% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Samsung Galaxy A23 (Peach, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy A23 (Peach, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 18,499 ; MRP: Rs. 23,990 (22% off)

    Samsung Galaxy A23 is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,499 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M42 (Prism Dot Gray, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy M42 (Prism Dot Gray, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 20,988 ; MRP: Rs. 25,900 (18% off)

    Samsung Galaxy M42 is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,988 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A33

    Samsung Galaxy A33

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 33,990 (20% off)

    Samsung Galaxy A33 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X