Just In
- 5 min ago iPhone 14 Series Tipped To Get Major Front Camera Upgrades: What's New?
- 34 min ago Realme V20 5G With Dimensity 700 Chip Launched, Check Price & Specifications
- 1 hr ago Android 3D Live Wallpaper: How To Get Wallpapers Worth Rs. 500 For Free?
- 1 hr ago India To Soon Get First Display Fab Unit In Telangana; What It Means For The Sector?
Don't Miss
- News School bus rates shoot up in Mumbai: Here is how much you will pay
- Travel Travel From Dharamshala To McLeodganj In Just 5 Minutes Through Skyway
- Automobiles 5 Signs That Remind You To Service Brakes In Your Car
- Finance Motilal Oswal Gives Buy Rating To This Small Cap Stock, Gave monthly, yearly, and 5 yearly positive returns
- Movies Oh No! CID’s Hrishikesh Pandey Gets Robbed In Mumbai; Loses Cash And Other Important Docs
- Sports Khelo India Youth Games: CR7 fans star in Mizoram’s big football triumph
- Lifestyle International Day Of Yoga 2022: Beneficial Yoga Poses For People With Parkinson’s Disease
- Education RBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 Declared, 82.89 Pass. Download RBSE 10th Result Marksheet 2022 At rajresults.nic.in
Flipkart End Of Season Sale: Discount Offers On Best Motorola Smartphones
Motorola has launched several handsets lately. If you are planning to buy a Motorola phone, this can be the right time. Flipkart is now hosting the end-of-season sale, which will be live until June 17. During the sale, you can get attractive discounts on several brand's smartphones. Apart from this, the e-commerce site is offering a 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank credit cards and cashback for Paytm users.
You can get both affordable and mid-range devices from Motorola at discounted price tags. The recently launched Moto G82 5G can be purchased with flat Rs. 1,500 discount. Check here all Motorola devices that you can buy at discounted price on Flipkart.
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro 5G (Iridescent Cloud, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 32,999 ; MRP: Rs. 45,999 (28% off)
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro 5G is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA G52 (Charcoal Grey, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,499 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (17% off)
MOTOROLA g52 is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,499 onwards during the sale.
Moto G71 5G (Arctic Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (21% off)
Moto G71 5G is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA e40 (Carbon Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (9% off)
MOTOROLA e40 is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA G31 (Baby Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (21% off)
MOTOROLA g31 is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion 5G (Electric Graphite, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 25,999 (19% off)
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion 5G is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA G40 Fusion (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (27% off)
MOTOROLA G40 Fusion is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA Edge 30 (Aurora Green, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 30,999 (9% off)
MOTOROLA edge 30 is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA G60 (Moonless, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (31% off)
MOTOROLA G60 is available at 31% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
7,070
-
7,086
-
23,999
-
14,999
-
19,060
-
22,379
-
36,500
-
19,800
-
13,999
-
15,999