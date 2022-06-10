Flipkart End Of Season Sale: Discounts On Best Mid-Range Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

The Indian market is thriving with mid-range smartphones, which are generally priced under Rs. 25,000. Almost every brand in India has a powerful smartphone in this range, including top names like Redmi, Infinix, Vivo, Motorola, Poco, Realme, and so on. Now, the Flipkart Phones End Of Season Sale is offering a whopping discount on some of the best mid-range smartphones. Here's all you need to know about the Flipkart Phones End Of Season Sale, which is offering a huge discount on some of the best mid-range smartphones.

Going into the details, the Flipkart Phones End Of Season Sale is offering a huge discount on the Redmi Note series. This includes the Redmi Note 10S, which costs just Rs. 12,999. Some of the other brands include Infinix, which is offering the Infinix Note 12 Turbo for Rs. 14,999. One can also get Infinix Note 11s and the Infinix Note 10 Pro.

The Flipkart Phones End Of Season Sale is offering a huge discount on Motorola devices. Here, the Moto G71 5G and Moto Edge 20 5G cost Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively. Also, the Vivo V23 5G is now priced at Rs. 29,990. One can also check out phones like Poco M3 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy A33, and also Micromax In Note 2.

Apart from these, the Realme 8 5G and Realme Narzo 30 are at a discount at the Flipkart Phones End Of Season Sale. These are now available for Rs. 15,499 each. The Flipkart Phones End Of Season Sale is also offering the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G for just Rs. 26,999.

REDMI Note 10S (Deep Sea Blue, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (23% off) REDMI Note 10S is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale. Infinix Note 12 TURBO (Force Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (25% off) Infinix Note 12 TURBO is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale. vivo V23 5G (Stardust Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 34,990 (14% off) vivo V23 5G is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale Infinix Note 11s (Symphony Cyan, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (29% off) Infinix Note 11s is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale Moto G71 5G (Arctic Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (21% off) Moto G71 5G is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale MOTOROLA Edge 20 5G (Frosted Onyx, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (28% off) MOTOROLA Edge 20 5G is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale. POCO M3 Pro 5G (Yellow, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,499 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (8% off) POCO M3 Pro 5G is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,499 onwards during the sale. Realme 8 5G (Supersonic Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,499 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (3% off) Realme 8 5G is available at 3% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,499 onwards during the sale. Micromax IN Note 2 (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (25% off) Micromax IN Note 2 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale Infinix Note 10 Pro (95° Black, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (15% off) Infinix Note 10 Pro is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale Realme Narzo 30 (Racing Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,499 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (8% off) Realme Narzo 30 is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,499 onwards during the sale. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G (Pacific Pearl, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999 (15% off) Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale OPPO A54 (Crystal Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 12,989 ; MRP: Rs. 13,899 (6% off) OPPO A54 is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Mobile Phones End of Season Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,989 onwards during the sale.

