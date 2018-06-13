Flipkart Festive Dhamaka days offer huge discounts on these smartphones

Flipkart never disappoints users when it comes to proffering great deals. Not only do consumers wait for hot deals from Flipkart bit it is also one of the the major reasons why this Indian enterprise rocketed its way up to being a billion dollar enterprise in a short time.

Soon after winning hearts of Indian consumers by offering thousands of products with a discounted price through the Big Billion Days Sale, Flipkart is back with yet another ensemble of exciting offers.

The Flipkart Festive Dhamaka days offer huge discounts on smartphones and gadgets that you have been drooling about for so long. The festive season has already begun and there is no better way t celebrate it than gifting yourself the favourite piece of gizmo.

SEE ALSO: Amazon's Great Indian Diwali Festival Sale offers huge discounts on these smartphones

For the less gadget savvy kind, you can always gift smartphones and gadgets to your friends, relatives and family.

Several brands have already started dropping prices of their most sold out products and Flipkart is simply going to give the already low prices a dead drop. It is not getting any better than this.

SEE ALSO: OnePlus' latest Diwali video is as appealing as its flagship smartphone

So, stop thinking and starting browsing through the products you wish to have. In case you need some help, check out our list that discloses the details of products with the hottest discount:

Samsung Galaxy S7 (MRP: Rs 46,000, Offer Price: Rs 30,990) Key Features 5.1 Inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display

Exynos/Snapdragon 820 Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

LTE

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth 4.2

Hybrid Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

Always-On Display

Fingerprint Sensor

IP 68

3000 MAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (MRP: Rs 12,999, Offer Price: Rs 11,999 ) Key Features 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery Lenovo K8 Plus (MRP: Rs 10,999, Offers Price: Rs 9,999 ) Key Features 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU

3GB / 4GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera

secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery Panasonic Eluga Ray X (MRP: Rs 8,999, Offer Price: Rs 6,999) Key Features 5.5 Inch HD IPS Curved Glass Display

1.3GHz Quad-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With LED FLash

5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 4.0

Fingerprint

4000mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro (MRP: Rs 8,490, Offers Price: Rs 6,990) Key Features 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor

2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory, expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS

8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

Dimensions: 142.3 x 71 x 7.9mm; Weight: 138g

3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, NFC

2600mAh battery Motorola Moto Z (MRP: Rs 39,999 Offers Price: Rs 19,999 ) Key Features 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED Corning Gorilla Glass display, 535ppi

2.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

32GB / 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Single-SIM (Nano-SIM)

13MP rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE (Cat 9) / 3G

2600mAh battery with Turbo charging Redmi 4A Flash Sale Key Features 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3030mAh (minimum) / 3120mAh (typical) Honor 8 Pro (MRP: Rs 29,999, Offers Price: Rs 26,999) Key Features 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy on MAX (MRP: Rs 16900, Offers Price: Rs 15,900 ) Key Features 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display

MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz) 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay Mini

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture

13MP front camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy on NXT (MRP: Rs 17,900, Offers Price: Rs 12,900) Key Features 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3300mAh battery Moto Z2 Play (MRP: Rs 24,999, Offers Price: Rs 24,999 ) Key Features 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2GHz GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Single / Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Mi Max 2 (MRP: Rs 16,999, Offer Price: Rs 14,999 ) Key Features 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 450nits brightness

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Oppo F3 (MRP: Rs 19,990, Offer Price: Rs 15,990 ) Key Features 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

16MP front-facing camera

secondary 8MP front camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3200mAh battery Motorola Moto E4 Plus (MRP: Rs 9,999 Offers Price: Rs 9,599 ) Key Features 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU

2GB / 3GBRAM

16GB /32GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP fixed focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh built-in battery with 10W rapid charging Motorola Moto G5 Plus (MRP: Rs 16,999, Offers Price: Rs 12,999) Key Features 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging