Flipkart Festive Dhamaka days offer huge discounts on these smartphones

Related Articles
- Best drones to buy under Rs 10k with HD camera in India
- Samsung Carnival on Flipkart: Discounts offers on Galaxy S8, Galaxy J7 Duo, J7 Prime 2 and more
- Honor 7A Sale Today at 12 PM on Flipkart: Price, Offers, Colours & Availability
- Best offers on Core i5 and i7 laptops in India right now
- Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Grey Sale Today: Threat to mid range smartphones
- Discount and No cost EMI offers on smartwatches and Wearables
Flipkart never disappoints users when it comes to proffering great deals. Not only do consumers wait for hot deals from Flipkart bit it is also one of the the major reasons why this Indian enterprise rocketed its way up to being a billion dollar enterprise in a short time.
Soon after winning hearts of Indian consumers by offering thousands of products with a discounted price through the Big Billion Days Sale, Flipkart is back with yet another ensemble of exciting offers.
The Flipkart Festive Dhamaka days offer huge discounts on smartphones and gadgets that you have been drooling about for so long. The festive season has already begun and there is no better way t celebrate it than gifting yourself the favourite piece of gizmo.
SEE ALSO: Amazon's Great Indian Diwali Festival Sale offers huge discounts on these smartphones
For the less gadget savvy kind, you can always gift smartphones and gadgets to your friends, relatives and family.
Several brands have already started dropping prices of their most sold out products and Flipkart is simply going to give the already low prices a dead drop. It is not getting any better than this.
SEE ALSO: OnePlus' latest Diwali video is as appealing as its flagship smartphone
So, stop thinking and starting browsing through the products you wish to have. In case you need some help, check out our list that discloses the details of products with the hottest discount:
Samsung Galaxy S7 (MRP: Rs 46,000, Offer Price: Rs 30,990)
Key Features
- 5.1 Inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display
- Exynos/Snapdragon 820 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- LTE
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Always-On Display
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IP 68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (MRP: Rs 12,999, Offer Price: Rs 11,999 )
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Lenovo K8 Plus (MRP: Rs 10,999, Offers Price: Rs 9,999 )
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray X (MRP: Rs 8,999, Offer Price: Rs 6,999)
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch HD IPS Curved Glass Display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED FLash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.0
- Fingerprint
- 4000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro (MRP: Rs 8,490, Offers Price: Rs 6,990)
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory, expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- Dimensions: 142.3 x 71 x 7.9mm; Weight: 138g
- 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, NFC
- 2600mAh battery
Motorola Moto Z (MRP: Rs 39,999 Offers Price: Rs 19,999 )
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED Corning Gorilla Glass display, 535ppi
- 2.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Single-SIM (Nano-SIM)
- 13MP rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE (Cat 9) / 3G
- 2600mAh battery with Turbo charging
Redmi 4A Flash Sale
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3030mAh (minimum) / 3120mAh (typical)
Honor 8 Pro (MRP: Rs 29,999, Offers Price: Rs 26,999)
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy on MAX (MRP: Rs 16900, Offers Price: Rs 15,900 )
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz) 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay Mini
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture
- 13MP front camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy on NXT (MRP: Rs 17,900, Offers Price: Rs 12,900)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Moto Z2 Play (MRP: Rs 24,999, Offers Price: Rs 24,999 )
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2GHz GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Mi Max 2 (MRP: Rs 16,999, Offer Price: Rs 14,999 )
Key Features
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 450nits brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Oppo F3 (MRP: Rs 19,990, Offer Price: Rs 15,990 )
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- secondary 8MP front camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3200mAh battery
Motorola Moto E4 Plus (MRP: Rs 9,999 Offers Price: Rs 9,599 )
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GB / 3GBRAM
- 16GB /32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP fixed focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh built-in battery with 10W rapid charging
Motorola Moto G5 Plus (MRP: Rs 16,999, Offers Price: Rs 12,999)
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging