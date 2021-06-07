Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale: Discount On MOTOROLA Razr 5G, Galaxy Fold 2, iPhone 12 Pro And More

The Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale is offering a massive discount on the Apple iPhone series. Devices like the iPhone XR 128GB is available with an 18 percent discount, costing just Rs. 42,999. Plus, the latest iPhone 12 series like the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, and the iPhone 12 Pro are also at a discount at the Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale. These devices cost just Rs. Rs. 77,900, Rs. 67,900, and Rs. 1,15,900, respectively.

One can also check out Samsung premium smartphones at the Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale. Devices like the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, known for its unique foldable design, has a 21 percent discount, costing just Rs. 1,49,999. The sale also extends the discount to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S20 FE, costing just Rs. 76,999 and Rs. 37,990, respectively.

Additionally, the Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale extends its discount offers on Motorola flagships. For instance, the Motorola Razr 5G 128GB and the 256GB models are available for Rs. 54,999 and Rs. 89,999, respectively, bringing down the price of it massively. The sale also offers a 62 percent discount on the unique LG Wing, which is now available for Rs. 29,999.

The Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale also offers a 6 percent discount on the Google Pixel 4a, which now costs Rs. 29,999. Also, the Asus ROG Phone 3 128GB model gets a 25 percent discount, bringing down the price to Rs. 41,999 at the Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale.

