Flipkart POCO Days Sale June 2021: Discount Offer On Best Poco Smartphones

The e-commerce platform has announced discount deals on a bunch of Poco handsets such as the Poco X3, Poco M2 Pro, Poco X2, and others. As a part of the sale, you will be able to buy these Poco smartphones along with a few other models with up to a 27 percent discount. Here's the list:

POCO M3

Offer:

Discount Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 19% off

POCO M3 is available at 19% discount during Flipkart POCO Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs.10,499 onwards during the sale.

POCO X3

Offer:

Discount Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (27% off)

POCO X3 is available at 27% discount during Flipkart POCO Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs.14,499 onwards during the sale.

POCO M2 Pro

Offer:

Discount Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (30% off)

POCO M2 Pro is available at 30% discount during Flipkart POCO Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO X3 Pro

Offer:

Discount Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (20% off)

POCO X3 Pro is available at 20% discount during Flipkart POCO Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO M2

Offer:

Discount Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 20% off

POCO M2 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart POCO Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

POCO C3

Offer:

Discount Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 25% off

POCO C3 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart POCO Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

POCO X2 (Atlantis Blue, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Discount Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 21% off

POCO X2 is available at 21% discount during Flipkart POCO Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.