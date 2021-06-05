Just In
Flipkart POCO Days Sale June 2021: Discount Offer On Best Poco Smartphones
Poco is one of the most popular Chinese brands in India that cater to users looking for an affordable or value flagship smartphone. The company has launched several smartphones in recent times which have been topping the trending charts. If you have been planning to buy a new Poco handset then Flipkart's Poco days sale is what you need to check out.
The e-commerce platform has announced discount deals on a bunch of Poco handsets such as the Poco X3, Poco M2 Pro, Poco X2, and others. As a part of the sale, you will be able to buy these Poco smartphones along with a few other models with up to a 27 percent discount. Here's the list:
POCO M3
Offer:
Discount Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 19% off
POCO M3 is available at 19% discount during Flipkart POCO Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs.10,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO X3
Offer:
Discount Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (27% off)
POCO X3 is available at 27% discount during Flipkart POCO Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs.14,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO M2 Pro
Offer:
Discount Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (30% off)
POCO M2 Pro is available at 30% discount during Flipkart POCO Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO X3 Pro
Offer:
Discount Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (20% off)
POCO X3 Pro is available at 20% discount during Flipkart POCO Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO M2
Offer:
Discount Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 20% off
POCO M2 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart POCO Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO C3
Offer:
Discount Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 25% off
POCO C3 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart POCO Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO X2 (Atlantis Blue, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Discount Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 21% off
POCO X2 is available at 21% discount during Flipkart POCO Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
