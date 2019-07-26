Just In
Flipkart Grand Day Sale – Get Discounts On Laptops, Headphones, Cameras And More
Flipkart's new scheme called "The Grand Gadget Days" looks incredible. It comes with many enticing deals and discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones, camera, and more. These electronic products cover almost all the brands and, you get to pick the best off the shelves. The users must also know that the sale is currently running until on 27th July 2019.
As a part of the sale, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI, huge cashback and exchange offers, 5% unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% instant discount on using ICICI bank credit and debit cards, and 5% cashback on HDFC bank credit and debit cards. It also offers a warranty period on most of the gadgets.
25% off on Top Deals on Laptops
The users can get some laptops on Flipkart, with up to 25% off. You can have Lenovo Ideapad 130 available at Rs. 20,990, with up to Rs. 7,500 exchange offer and EMI at Rs. 698 per month. Asus VivoBook is available on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs. 44, 490(29% off).
70% off on Headphones and Speakers
The e-commerce offers a 70% off on some headphones and speakers from brands such as boat, Samsung, Sony, JBL, and more. You can get a few headphones starting at just Rs. 379. Even speakers can be purchased at a price starting from just Rs. 1,135.
Camera Lens Upto Rs 9,000 Off
Flipkart offers up to Rs. 9,000 off on some camera lenses coming from Canon, Nikon, Tamron, and Sigma. For instance, you can buy the Canon EF 50 mm f/1.8 STM lens which is available at Rs. 8,020.
Top Rated Power Banks from Rs. 325
The consumers can acquire a few top-rated power banks starting from just Rs. 325. The brands include Xiaomi, Ambrane, Lenovo, Intex, Philips, Syska, and more. They can charge your phones up to three or more times.
Data Storage Devices from Rs 279
Users who are intended on having a data storage devices can buy one at just Rs. 279. These storage devices cover brands such as Toshiba, HP, Seagate, etc. You can opt for the WD 1.5 TB wired external hard disk drive which is available at Rs. 3,999(30% off).
Mobile Back covers Starts from Rs 179
Flipkart offers some designer back covers at just Rs. 179. You can have MTT back covers for the POCO F1 and the Apple iPhone X at the same price starting from Rs. 499 with 50% off. Similarly, you can look for other back covers suitable for your smartphones.
Mobile Accessories from Rs 99
The consumers can obtain cables, chargers, holders, and more at Rs. 99. You can get Syska WC-2A mobile charger(Black, Cable Included) at Rs. 369 with 26% off, Rhobos screen expander at Rs. 249 with 75% off.
Top Deals on Tablets from Rs 4,299
Some tablets are available from Rs. 499. While you can have an Apple iPad (6th Gen) 128GB variant at Rs. 35,490, the Alcatel 1T7 tablet with 8GB storage at just Rs. 4,299, and a few Lenovo phablets are listed at only Rs. 9,999.
Laptops Accessories from Rs 99
The users can purchase some laptop accessories from brands such as HP, Dell, Logitech and more from only Rs. 99. Flipkart offers Rapoo 8000 wireless keyboard and mouse combo (Black) at Rs. 1,099(26% off), and D-Link DIR-819 router(Black) at Rs. 1,299(48% off).
Upto 60% off on Computer peripherals
Flipkart also offers up to 60% off on some computer peripherals. You can have HP 680 combo pack cartridge (Magenta, Cyan, Black, Yellow) at Rs. 1,150, Syska power wheel extension board(Grey, White) at Rs. 249, and more.
Top Smart Devices from Rs 499
The shopping platform offers top smart devices from brands like Mi, Google, Syska, and more from Rs. 499. It provides Mi band of HRX Edition(Blackstrap, Size: Regular) at Rs. 1,279(27% off), Honor band 4(Meteorite Blackstrap of regular size) at Rs. 2,599, and more.
