Flipkart Mi Great Offers: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2, Poco F1, Redmi Go a Features oi-Harish Kumar

Flipkart's Great Deals on Mi phones comes with excellent sale offers on some of the best Xiaomi devices. This scheme looks brighter in terms of many amazing profitable deals. We have shared a listing of some of these handsets which also come along with top-excelling features that you can find.

Some of the devices that you can obtain from the list include- Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2, Poco F1, Redmi Go and more.

Offers catered by Flipkart are- no cost EMI option, greater exchange and cashback offers, extra discount, 10% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and more. The consumers get 1-year additional warranty covering manufacturing defects & software issues.

You get free pickup-drop and repair with genuine parts. You also get complete mobile protection- which covers broken screen, theft, liquid damage, hardware or software issue. The best thing is users can get their devices protected at just a starting price of Rs. 199. The sale has already started and will end on 13th April, so hurry up and avail the best-given opportunity.

Redmi 6 (Flat Rs 2,000 off) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery Redmi Note 6 Pro (Upto Rs 4,000 off) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6.26-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

20MP + 2MP Dual Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

Infrared Sensor

4000mAh Battery Redmi Note 5 Pro (Upto Rs 4,000 off) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Redmi Y2 (Upto Rs 3,500 off ) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Poco F1 (Upto Rs 4,000 off) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.18 Inch FHD+ IPS LCD Touchscreen Display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Hybride Dual SIM

12MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP Front Camera

IR Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

4000 MAh Battery 25% off on Redmi Go Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720pixels) HD 16:9 display with 380 nits brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC Color Gamut

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo Go Edition)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 20% off on Redmi Note 7 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

IR Sensor

USB Type-C

4000mAh Battery 12% off on Redmi Note 7 Pro Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

IR Sensor

4000mAh Battery