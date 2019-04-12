ENGLISH

    Flipkart Mi Great Offers: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2, Poco F1, Redmi Go a

    Flipkart's Great Deals on Mi phones comes with excellent sale offers on some of the best Xiaomi devices. This scheme looks brighter in terms of many amazing profitable deals. We have shared a listing of some of these handsets which also come along with top-excelling features that you can find.

    Flipkart Mi Great Offers: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Y2, Poco F1 and more

     

    Some of the devices that you can obtain from the list include- Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2, Poco F1, Redmi Go and more.

    Offers catered by Flipkart are- no cost EMI option, greater exchange and cashback offers, extra discount, 10% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and more. The consumers get 1-year additional warranty covering manufacturing defects & software issues.

    You get free pickup-drop and repair with genuine parts. You also get complete mobile protection- which covers broken screen, theft, liquid damage, hardware or software issue. The best thing is users can get their devices protected at just a starting price of Rs. 199. The sale has already started and will end on 13th April, so hurry up and avail the best-given opportunity.

    Redmi 6 (Flat Rs 2,000 off)

    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery

     

    Redmi Note 6 Pro (Upto Rs 4,000 off)
     

    Redmi Note 6 Pro (Upto Rs 4,000 off)

    Key Specs

    • 6.26-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 20MP + 2MP Dual Front Camera
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • Infrared Sensor
    • 4000mAh Battery

     

    Redmi Note 5 Pro (Upto Rs 4,000 off)

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Redmi Y2 (Upto Rs 3,500 off )

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

    Poco F1 (Upto Rs 4,000 off)

    Key Specs

    • 6.18 Inch FHD+ IPS LCD Touchscreen Display
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • Hybride Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP Front Camera
    • IR Face Unlock
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5 LE
    • 4000 MAh Battery

    25% off on Redmi Go

    Key Specs

    • 5-inch (1280 x 720pixels) HD 16:9 display with 380 nits brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC Color Gamut
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 1GB RAM
    • 8GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo Go Edition)
    • Dual SIM
    • 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    20% off on Redmi Note 7

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor
    • 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 13MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • IR Sensor
    • USB Type-C
    • 4000mAh Battery

    12% off on Redmi Note 7 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor
    • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 13MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • IR Sensor
    • 4000mAh Battery

    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
