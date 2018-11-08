Flipkart Honor Festive Offers: Get discounts on Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7s and more

This festive season, Flipkart has been offering irresistible offers on a slew of products. The Honor smartphones are also among them and buyers can grab hold of the attractive discounts via Flipkart even today. Well, the smartphones such as Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7S, Honor 9i, Honor 7A and Honor 10.

During the offer period, buyers can grab hold of the 3GB and 4GB variants of the Honor 9N for Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999 respectively. Also, the Honor 9 Lite 3GB and 4GB variants are available for the same cost of Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999.

The Honor 7S is priced at Rs. 5,999 instead of Rs. 8,999, Honor 9i costs Rs. 12,999, which is a whopping Rs. 7,000 discount from its usual selling price and the Honor 7A is priced at Rs. 7,999. Talking about the Honor 10, it is priced at Rs. 24,999 instead of its launch price of Rs. 35,999.

So, if you are interested in buying a Honor smartphone, this is the right time as the sale will be over today and the discounted pricing will go back to the usual cost.

25% off on Honor 9N Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery 28% off on Honor 9 Lite Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear cameraand secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical) 33% off on Honor 7s Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3020mAh built-in battery 35% off on Honor 9i Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery 27% off on Honor 7A Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery 30% off on Honor 10 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP (RGB) primary camera with secondary 24MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging