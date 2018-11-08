Flipkart Honor Festive Offers: Get discounts on Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7s and more

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
This festive season, Flipkart has been offering irresistible offers on a slew of products. The Honor smartphones are also among them and buyers can grab hold of the attractive discounts via Flipkart even today. Well, the smartphones such as Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7S, Honor 9i, Honor 7A and Honor 10.
During the offer period, buyers can grab hold of the 3GB and 4GB variants of the Honor 9N for Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999 respectively. Also, the Honor 9 Lite 3GB and 4GB variants are available for the same cost of Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999.
The Honor 7S is priced at Rs. 5,999 instead of Rs. 8,999, Honor 9i costs Rs. 12,999, which is a whopping Rs. 7,000 discount from its usual selling price and the Honor 7A is priced at Rs. 7,999. Talking about the Honor 10, it is priced at Rs. 24,999 instead of its launch price of Rs. 35,999.
So, if you are interested in buying a Honor smartphone, this is the right time as the sale will be over today and the discounted pricing will go back to the usual cost.
25% off on Honor 9N
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery
28% off on Honor 9 Lite
Key Specs
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear cameraand secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
- 13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery (typical)
33% off on Honor 7s
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3020mAh built-in battery
35% off on Honor 9i
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery
27% off on Honor 7A
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
30% off on Honor 10
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP (RGB) primary camera with secondary 24MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging