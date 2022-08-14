Just In
- 12 hrs ago Jio Rs. 750 Prepaid Plan Launched With 2GB Data Per Day And More
- 14 hrs ago NASA Artemis 1 Mission Update: Space Agency To Host Teleconference Ahead Of Liftoff
- 1 day ago Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Sale: Best Deals On iQOO, OnePlus, Samsung & Xiaomi Phones
- 1 day ago PlayStation Summer Sale 2022; Discounts On Games Like GTA 5, FIFA 22, Gran Turismo, More
Don't Miss
- Sports AIFF Electoral list: Legends of '70s and '80s set to "return" on different turf
- News PM Modi set to address nation on I-Day for 9th straight time
- Travel Wettest Places in The World: List of Rainiest Places on Earth
- Education Top 10 ideas to celebrate the Independence Day 2022
- Movies Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Speedy Recovery To Raju Srivastava In A Special Voice Message - Reports
- Lifestyle Who Was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala? Facts About 'India's Warren Buffett'
- Finance Veteran Investor Jhunjhunwala Started Journey In Share Market With Just Rs 5000
- Automobiles Honda CB300F First Ride Review - Aggressive Fighter Neutered By Head Scratching Price Tag
Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale On Poco Smartphones
It's common to find deals on the latest smartphones and gadgets on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. The Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale is one such activity, which offers flabbergasting discounts on Poco smartphones.
You can grab the POCO F4 5G for just Rs. 27,999, while devices like the POCO F3 GT 5G are also now available for Rs. 28,999. Want to know more about the Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale deals on Poco smartphones? Check out this hand-picked deal list of Poco smartphones on Flipkart.
POCO F4 5G (Night Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (15% off)
POCO F4 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO F3 GT 5G (Gunmetal Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (17% off)
POCO F3 GT 5G is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (33% off)
POCO C31 is available at 33% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO M4 5G (Power Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (31% off)
POCO M4 5G is available at 31% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO X4 Pro 5G (Yellow, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (29% off)
POCO X4 Pro 5G is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,9999 onwards during the sale.
POCO M4 Pro (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,499 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (30% off)
POCO M4 Pro is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,830
-
31,499
-
26,265
-
24,960
-
21,839
-
15,999
-
11,570
-
11,700
-
7,070
-
7,086