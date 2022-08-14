India
ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale On Poco Smartphones

    By
    |

    It's common to find deals on the latest smartphones and gadgets on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. The Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale is one such activity, which offers flabbergasting discounts on Poco smartphones.

     
    Flipkart Independence Day Bonanza Sale On Poco Smartphones

    You can grab the POCO F4 5G for just Rs. 27,999, while devices like the POCO F3 GT 5G are also now available for Rs. 28,999. Want to know more about the Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale deals on Poco smartphones? Check out this hand-picked deal list of Poco smartphones on Flipkart.

    POCO F4 5G (Night Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    POCO F4 5G (Night Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (15% off)

    POCO F4 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

    POCO F3 GT 5G (Gunmetal Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    POCO F3 GT 5G (Gunmetal Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (17% off)

    POCO F3 GT 5G is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.

    POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
     

    POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (33% off)

    POCO C31 is available at 33% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

    POCO M4 5G (Power Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    POCO M4 5G (Power Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (31% off)

    POCO M4 5G is available at 31% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

    POCO X4 Pro 5G (Yellow, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    POCO X4 Pro 5G (Yellow, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (29% off)

    POCO X4 Pro 5G is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,9999 onwards during the sale.

    POCO M4 Pro (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    POCO M4 Pro (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 12,499 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (30% off)

    POCO M4 Pro is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale.

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 22:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 14, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X