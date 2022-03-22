Just In
- 1 hr ago Oppo Watch Free First India Sale On March 29; Price And Features To Check Out
- 2 hrs ago Realme 9 5G Review: Mid-Tier 5G Smartphone With Good Battery Life
- 3 hrs ago From Google Pay To Paytm, Here Are Best Digital Payment Apps And Wallets In India
- 3 hrs ago Google Pixel 6 Update Brings 5G C-Band Spectrum Support, Live Caption For Calls
Don't Miss
- News Indian origin students murdered in London: Cops charge boyfriend
- Movies The Kashmir Files: Lata Mangeshkar Had Agreed To Sing A Song; Vivek Agnihotri Says 'It Will Remain A Dream'
- Finance These 2 Banks Ending Special FD Schemes For Senior Citizens In March
- Education GATE 2022 Toppers List Released, Download GATE 2022 Scorecard On gate.iitkgp.ac.in
- Automobiles Auto Expo 2023 Dates Confirmed - India's Biggest Auto Show Is Back
- Sports ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Here's How India Can Qualify For Semifinals
- Lifestyle Dipping Face In Ice-Cold Water AKA Ice Water Facial: Does It Help Improve Your Skin?
- Travel How to Start Planning Your Summer Vacation
Flipkart Infinix Days Sale: Discount Offers On Infinix Note 11, Infinix Hot 11S, Infinix Zero 5G, More
Infinix is a popular brand when it comes to affordable and budget smartphones. The brand has also released several mid-range devices, making it an attractive deal. The Infinix Note series, Hot series, and Smart series are quite popular in India for their premium features and affordability. Now, the Flipkart Infinix Days Sale is further reducing the price of Infinix smartphones. Here are the discount offers on Infinix smartphones.
The Flipkart Infinix Days Sale is offering the Note series at a discount. The Infinix Note 11 is now available for just Rs. 13,499 instead of Rs. 16,999. One can also check out the Infinix Note 11s with a 23 percent discount, costing just Rs. 12,999. Plus, the Infinix Note 10 Pro makes a good deal for Rs. 16,999.
Similarly, the Infinix Hot 11S Green Wave color model with 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM is available for Rs. 10,999. The Flipkart Infinix Days Sale is offering the Infinix Hot 11 for just Rs. 9,999. Interested buyers can also explore options like the Infinix Hot 10 Play for just Rs. 9,499.
Buyers can also check out the Infinix Zero 5G for Rs. 19,999 at the Flipkart Infinix Days Sale. The sale has also reduced the price of the Infinix Smart 5 to just Rs. 7,499 after a 16 percent discount. One can check out the complete details of these Infinix smartphones here.
Infinix Note 11 (Graphite Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (20% off)
Infinix Note 11 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Note 11s (Mithril Grey, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (23% off)
Infinix Note 11s (Mithril Grey, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Hot 11S (Green Wave, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (21% off)
Infinix Hot 11S (Green Wave, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Zero 5G (Cosmic Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 (20% off)
Infinix Zero 5G (Cosmic Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Hot 11 (Emerald Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (16% off)
Infinix Hot 11 (Emerald Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Smart 5 (Aegean Blue, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 8,999 (16% off)
Infinix Smart 5 (Aegean Blue, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM) is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Hot 10 Play (Morandi Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (13% off)
Infinix Hot 10 Play (Morandi Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Note 10 Pro (Black, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (15% off)
Infinix Note 10 Pro (Black, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
21,000
-
26,999
-
49,000
-
43,900
-
14,999
-
18,999
-
26,999
-
20,185
-
14,390
-
10,040