Flipkart Infinix Days Sale: Discount Offers On Infinix Note 11, Infinix Hot 11S, Infinix Zero 5G, More

The Flipkart Infinix Days Sale is offering the Note series at a discount. The Infinix Note 11 is now available for just Rs. 13,499 instead of Rs. 16,999. One can also check out the Infinix Note 11s with a 23 percent discount, costing just Rs. 12,999. Plus, the Infinix Note 10 Pro makes a good deal for Rs. 16,999.

Similarly, the Infinix Hot 11S Green Wave color model with 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM is available for Rs. 10,999. The Flipkart Infinix Days Sale is offering the Infinix Hot 11 for just Rs. 9,999. Interested buyers can also explore options like the Infinix Hot 10 Play for just Rs. 9,499.

Buyers can also check out the Infinix Zero 5G for Rs. 19,999 at the Flipkart Infinix Days Sale. The sale has also reduced the price of the Infinix Smart 5 to just Rs. 7,499 after a 16 percent discount. One can check out the complete details of these Infinix smartphones here.

Infinix Note 11 (Graphite Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (20% off)

Infinix Note 11 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.

Infinix Note 11s (Mithril Grey, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (23% off)

Infinix Note 11s (Mithril Grey, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

Infinix Hot 11S (Green Wave, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (21% off)

Infinix Hot 11S (Green Wave, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

Infinix Zero 5G (Cosmic Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 (20% off)

Infinix Zero 5G (Cosmic Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

Infinix Hot 11 (Emerald Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (16% off)

Infinix Hot 11 (Emerald Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

Infinix Smart 5 (Aegean Blue, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 8,999 (16% off)

Infinix Smart 5 (Aegean Blue, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM) is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

Infinix Hot 10 Play (Morandi Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (13% off)

Infinix Hot 10 Play (Morandi Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

Infinix Note 10 Pro (Black, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (15% off)

Infinix Note 10 Pro (Black, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.