Last Week most Trending Smartphones: Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, iPhone SE (2022), Xiaomi 12 Pro, And More Features

The second week of March 2022 was pretty interesting in the smartphone tech community. While Apple launched its most affordable 5G iPhone -- the iPhone SE (2022), we also witnessed the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which seems to be designed to compete against the likes of the iPhone SE (2022).

Xiaomi also launched its most capable Xiaomi Mi smartphone -- the Mi 12 Pro, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Here are all the trending smartphones from the 2nd week of March 2022.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Key Specs 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display

Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 processor with Mali-G68 GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Apple iPhone SE (2022) Key Specs

4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display

Six-Core A15 wih Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 15

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP Rear Camera

7MP front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Key Specs

6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Key Specs

6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi 12 Pro Key Specs

6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE

4,600 mAh (Typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Key Specs 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Key Specs

6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Key Specs

6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Key Specs

6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

