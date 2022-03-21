For Quick Alerts
Last Week most Trending Smartphones: Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, iPhone SE (2022), Xiaomi 12 Pro, And More
The second week of March 2022 was pretty interesting in the smartphone tech community. While Apple launched its most affordable 5G iPhone -- the iPhone SE (2022), we also witnessed the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which seems to be designed to compete against the likes of the iPhone SE (2022).
Xiaomi also launched its most capable Xiaomi Mi smartphone -- the Mi 12 Pro, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Here are all the trending smartphones from the 2nd week of March 2022.
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
- 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display
- Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display
- Six-Core A15 wih Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 15
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 7MP front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
- 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
- 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi 12 Pro
- 6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,600 mAh (Typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
- 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Story first published: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 5:08 [IST]
