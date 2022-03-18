Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022) For Rs. 34,999 Only On Flipkart News oi-Vivek

It looks like the newly launched iPhone SE 3, the first iPhone SE with 5G capability has already gone on sale, or at least it looks like that. According to the Flipkart listing, the iPhone SE 3, powered by A15 Bionic with 128GB internal storage is now available for just Rs. 34,999. Do note that, the same model is available for a whopping Rs. 48,900 on Apple India's official site.

Not just a single variant, in fact, all three color variants of the iPhone SE 3 are listed on Flipkart with a discounted price of Rs. 34,999. Interestingly, the 64GB variant of the iPhone SE 3 is listed for Rs. 43,900, while the 256GB variant comes with a price tag of Rs. 44,999, which is a bit strange.

Out of all three storage models of the iPhone SE 3, only the base model seems to be listed at its original. According to Flipkart, the 128GB variant is actually a lot cheaper than the 64GB variant of the iPhone SE 3, again, this is something that we have not seen before.

Is iPhone SE 3 Worth The Money?

Although the iPhone SE 3 is an expensive smartphone, especially at Rs. 43,900 for the 64GB model, if you could grab the iPhone SE 3 for Rs. 34,999, that too for the 128GB variant, it is definitely worth the money. The iPhone SE 3 is powered by A15 SoC, the same processor which also powers the iPhone 13 Pro, and the device is almost confirmed to get at least four years of software updates.

Just like the other iPhones, the iPhone SE 3 has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, it also supports wireless charging and features a premium glass sandwich design. The phone is available in three colors, and the retail package does not include a charge in the box.

As of now, it is unclear if this is just a listing mistake by Flipkart, or the Indian e-commerce giant is again ready to surprise the Indian customers just like the way it did with the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 during the late 2021 festival sale.

