iPhone SE 3 Might Beat Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra; Here’s How News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Apple is expected to unveil the 3rd generation of the iPhone SE at the Apple 'Peek Performance' event, scheduled to take place on March 8. The upcoming iPhone SE 3 is believed to be the most affordable phone among the modern iPhones, price starting at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,563).

The interesting part is that the device will most likely ship with the Apple A15 Bionic processor, the same processor is available in the flagship iPhone 13 series. Despite being an affordable phone, the iPhone SE 3 is expected to beat some flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Here's how the iPhone SE 3 could outperform the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

iPhone SE 3 Could Outperform Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

As of now, Apple hasn't revealed any specs of the iPhone SE 3. However, multiple reports suggested it will use the high-end Apple A15 Bionic chip with support for mmWave and sub-6Hz 5G bands. The phone is also expected to be available starting with 64GB internal storage. With the Apple A15 Bionic chip, the iPhone SE 3 might beat the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra which runs the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

At Geekbench 5, the Apple A15 Bionic scored 1750 points, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 scored 1231 points on the single-core test. Apple's A15 is claimed to outperform all the android flagship processors by 20 percent. Also, the Apple A15 Bionic outperforms the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on the multi-core CPU performance test. As the A15 Bionic scored 4885 points, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 scored 3752 points on multi-core test.

iPhone SE 3 Vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

At the front, the Galaxy S22 Ultra a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a dynamic refresh rate of 1-120Hz and a 240Hztouch sampling rate. On the other hand, the iPhone SE 3 is tipped to feature a 4.7-inch display.

Besides, the iPhone SE 3 is said to have a single 12MP rear cameras, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra has a quad rear camera setup including a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom and an another 10MP telephoto shooter with 10x optical zoom support. Upfront it has a 40MP selfie camera sensor, while the iPhone SE 3 is expected to ship with a 12MP camera sensor.

All in all, if Apple indeed uses the A15 Bionic SoC on the iPhone SE 3, the device will be powerful in terms of performance, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be better in terms of other aspects like camera, display, and so on.

All these speculations about the upcoming iPhone SE 3 might sound exciting; however, it is yet to be confirmed officially. So, we will suggest you to take this piece of information with a pinch of salt and stay tuned for the 'Peek Performance' event tomorrow (on March 8) at 1 PM ET (11:30 PM IST). The event can be watched via Apple's YouTube channel, Apple.com website, and Apple TV app.

