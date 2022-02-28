Upcoming iPhone SE 3 Might Cost Around Rs. 20,000: Will You Buy? News oi-Vivek

As per the leaks and speculations, Apple is likely to announce the next-generation iPad Air and the iPhone SE 3 on March 8. While the iPad Air 5th Gen is expected to look similar to the iPad Air 4th Gen, the iPhone SE 3 is expected to bring in some major changes in terms of both design and performance.

According to the market analyst John Donovan, the base model of the iPhone SE 3 is expected to cost $299, which will make it the most affordable 5G capable smartphone. Considering Apple's strategy for India, the iPhone SE 3 might cost around Rs. 20,000, which will make it one of the most affordable modern iPhones.

iPhone SE 3 Design And Specs

While some reports suggest that the iPhone SE 3 might look similar to the iPhone SE 2, some reports suggest otherwise. As per the rest of the reports, the iPhone SE 3 could be the repurposed iPhone XR with the new Apple A15 Bionic SoC along with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The iPhone SE 3 will have a 12MP primary camera and is expected to carry an upgraded 12MP selfie camera with support for 4K video recording on both cameras. Besides, if the iPhone SE 3 comes in the iPhone XR format, the device will also have a Face ID setup.

How Much Will The iPhone SE 3 Cost In India?

As per the analyst, the base model of the iPhone SE 3, possibly with 64GB internal storage is expected to cost $299 or approx Rs. 22,563. Hence, we could expect the iPhone SE 3 to be priced between Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000 for the base model. Apple is also expected to launch the iPhone SE 3 with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of internal storage.

Although, even at around Rs. 25,000 price point, the iPhone SE 3 might not be the most affordable 5G smartphone in the country, it will be the most affordable 5G iPhone. This price point is also expected to help Apple to lure in more consumers who are on a budget and looking for an affordable iPhone with 5G support.

