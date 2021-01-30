Apple iPhone SE 3 Concept Renders Show Premium Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After four years of wait, the second-generation affordable iPhone, the iPhone SE 2 went live last year. While it is too early to speculate the presence of the next-generation model, rumors and speculations regarding the alleged iPhone SE 3 have started hitting the headlines. Even if the device is on cards, we cannot expect it to see the light of the day anytime soon.

Apple iPhone SE 3 Concept Renders

Before an official confirmation from the Cupertino tech giant regarding this smartphone, a concept designer has shared the idea of how the alleged iPhone SE 3 might look like. Well, the concept renders show a contemporary design that looks premium though we are not sure if we can see the same come to light. The Apple iPhone SE 3 concept renders were revealed by the tipster Mac Otakara. These renders come despite any other leaked images regarding the device.

The tipster believes that the third-generation iPhone SE might be unveiled alongside the Apple AirPods Pro. From the content on the website, it looks like there will be major changes on the design front. It looks like the iPhone SE 3 might have a design similar to that of the iPhone 12 mini with a single rear camera and a punch-hole cutout at the front for the front camera. It is likely that the iPhone SE 3 could retain the Touch ID feature via a fingerprint sensor that could be embedded within the power button.

Besides the design elements, the Apple iPhone SE 3 concept renders give us a hint at the presence of a 5.4-inch OLED display, which is relatively larger than the screen size on the current model. For most, the other specifications and features of the budget smartphone appear to be the same as in the 2020 edition.

When To Expect?

Some speculations point out at an April 2021 launch date for the Apple iPhone SE 3 though it seems to be too early. Given that the company witnessed sales figures of the 2020 edition of iPhone SE, it might make sense for the company to launch a follow-up in April this year. But an official confirmation is awaited and it seems to be too early.

