Apple iPhone SE (2020) Local Manufacturing To Soon Debut In India

Since 2017, Apple has been manufacturing select iPhone models in India to cater to the demand in the country and eliminate import taxes. Till date, only the older models were produced domestically in the country. Now, it looks like the company is taking a new move to manufacture the latest launches in India.

Well, the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which went official recently is all set to be manufactured locally in the country. As per a report by The Information citing a source familiar with the development, an Apple supplier in China will start shipping components for the iPhone SE (2020) to Wistron in India starting from July.

Apple iPhone SE (2020) Manufacturing In India

Going by the information in India, Wistron, Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer is said to be in the process of receiving components for making the smartphone in the country. With this move, the company will be able to eliminate the 20% tax that is required for importing the new iPhone to the country.

Notably, the existing iPhone SE (2020) units in the country are all set to be manufactured in China. As the government recently launched its production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme that will welcome local assembling and manufacturing of mobile phones. Wistron and Foxconn, the manufacturers will supply finished devices to Apple that will boost the company's local production.

Focus On Local Manufacturing

Talking about the local manufacturing of iPhones in India, the first model that has been produced locally in the country was the iPhone SE. The company started with the assembly process with Wistron at its facility in Bengaluru. It has started making iPhone models at the local manufacturing units in Foxconn. Last year, Apple expanded its lineup of India-specific models by manufacturing the iPhone XR locally.

With the Apple iPhone SE (2020) manufacturing in India, the device is expected to witness increased shipments in the near future. As per recent reports by Counterpoint Research, it is said that the iPhone 11's shipments grew by 78% in the first quarter of 2020. Eventually, the local manufacturing of iPhone SE (2020) sans import tax is said to be beneficial for the company.

