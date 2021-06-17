Just In
Flipkart Infinix Days Sale: Discount Offers On Infinix Smart 4 Plus, Infinix Hot 10, Infinix Note 10 And More
If you are looking for a new budget or a mid-tier smartphone, then look no further than Infinix. The brand has launched several interesting smartphones in the last few months, and it is now hosting a sale on Flipkart called Flipkart Infinix Days Sale, where, Infinix smartphones will be available with up to 25 percent off.
Models like the Infinix Smart 4 Plus with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage are now available for Rs. 7,499 while the models like the Infinix Hot 10 now sell for Rs. 8,999 during the Flipkart Infinix Days sale. Here are all the top deals to consider on Flipkart during the Infinix Days sale.
Infinix Smart 4 Plus (Quetzal Cyan, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Price: Rs. 9,999 (25% off)
Infinix Smart 4 Plus is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Hot 10 (Moonlight Jade, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Price: Rs. 11,999 (25% off)
Infinix Smart 4 Plus is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Smart 5 (Morandi Green, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,199 ; MRP: Price: Rs. 8,999 (20% off)
Infinix Smart 5 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,199 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Note 10 (7° Purple, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Price: Rs. 14,999 (20% off)
Infinix Note 10 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Zero 8i (Silver Diamond, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Price: Rs. 18,999 (21% off)
Infinix Zero 8i is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Hot 10S (Heart Of Ocean, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Price: Rs. 12,999 (23% off)
Infinix Hot 10S is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Hot 10 Play (7° Purple, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Price: Rs. 10,999 (22% off)
Infinix Hot 10 Play is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Note 10 Pro (95° Black, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Price: Rs. 19,999 (15% off)
Infinix Note 10 Pro is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Smart HD 2021 (Topaz Blue, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 6,499 ; MRP: Price: Rs. 7,999 (18% off)
Infinix Smart HD 2021 is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,499 onwards during the sale.
