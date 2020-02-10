ENGLISH

    Flipkart Offers Attractive Discounts On Micromax Smartphones

    By
    |

    Working in the same spirit as for the Realme days sales, Flipkart has introduced yet another new sales-- Micromax Days. The sales start from February 10th which is today and will meet its end on February 13th, 2020. The sales bring several amazing offers on some Micromax smartphones.

    Flipkart Micromax Day Sale: Discounts Offers On Micromax Phones
     

    The handset's prime selling features are the use of 13MP rear and 8MP front cameras. It comes at Rs. 6,499 for the 4GB RAM and 32GB ROM options.

    Yu ACE

    Yu ACE

    The handset is available for sales in two storage variants. And the price goes: Rs. 3,799 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM and Rs. 4,799 for 3GB RAM/32GB ROM.

    Micromax Spark Go

    Micromax Spark Go

    It is shipped with a 5MP front camera and a 5-inch display. And, it is available for purchase from Rs. 2,799 for 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM options.

    Micromax Bharat 5 Pro
     

    Micromax Bharat 5 Pro

    The handset is laced up with plenty of amazing features. It carries a 13MP rear camera and face unlock feature. Its base variant is available from Rs. 4,499.

    Micromax Dual 4

    Micromax Dual 4

    Its highlight is the use of a 13MP selfie camera and an FHD display. The price of the handset starts from Rs. 4,499 for 4GB RAM/64GB ROM.

    Micromax Canvas Infinity

    Micromax Canvas Infinity

    The smartphone sports a 16MP selfie camera and a 5.7-inch display. You can get the device from Rs. 4,499. Even other features of the phone are too enticing to go through at such a given price tag.

    Micromax Canvas 6

    Micromax Canvas 6

    The handset's prime feature is the incorporation of a 3,000mAh battery, full HD display, and 3,000mAh battery. It is available for sales from Rs. 3,299 for 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM options.

    Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro

    Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro

    It flaunts a 20MP + 8MP dual front camera with which you can capture images of a wider group with great accuracy. Under the sales, you can get the phone from Rs. 6,499 for its base variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

    Micromax Evok Dual Note

    Micromax Evok Dual Note

    The mobile phone is equipped with a 3000mAh battery capacity and MediaTek MT6750T octa-core processor. It is available for sales from Rs. 3,999 for the given variant. It was earlier priced at Rs. 9,999.

    Yu Yureka

    Yu Yureka

    Yu Yureka

    Micromax Infinity N12

    Micromax Infinity N12

    Micromax Infinity N12

    Micromax IOne

    Micromax IOne

    Micromax IOne

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
