Flipkart Mobile Bonanza 2021 Sale: Discount Offers On Motorola Smartphones
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale is now live on the platform and will last until tomorrow (Feb 28). So, you have still time to catch the offer. You can get your favorite brand's phone at an attractive price. Motorola has also announced discount offers for its budget and flagship devices. The newly launched Motorola E7 Power can be purchased with a discount of 30 percent.
Besides, the flagship moto Razr 5G is available with a discount of 50 percent which can be a good deal. Check below all Motorola smartphones which all are available with discount offers during the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale.
26% Off On Motorola E7 Plus
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision LCD screen with 20:9 aspect ratio
- Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs)
- 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB, expandable memory with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / nano+microSD)
- 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Rear-Mounted Fingerprint sensor
- Water-repellent (P2i coating)
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh with 10W charging Battery
50% Off On Moto Razr
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2142 x 876 pixels) HD+ 21:9 Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen, external 2.7-inch (600 x 800 pixels) SD 4:3 gOLED screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 256GB storage
- Android 10
- Dual SIM (1 Nano SIM + 1 eSIM)
- 48MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery
27% Off On Motorola Edge+
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 10
- 108MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
30% Off On Motorola E7 Power
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ MaxVision display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMCP) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMCP) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, 2MP macro camera
- 5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Android 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Dual 4G VoLTE 2X2 MIMO
- 5,000 mAh battery
25% off Off On Motorola G9 Power
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.8 Inch HD+ Display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Fingerprint
- Bluetooth 5
- 6000 MAh Battery
