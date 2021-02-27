Flipkart Mobile Bonanza 2021 Sale: Discount Offers On Motorola Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale is now live on the platform and will last until tomorrow (Feb 28). So, you have still time to catch the offer. You can get your favorite brand's phone at an attractive price. Motorola has also announced discount offers for its budget and flagship devices. The newly launched Motorola E7 Power can be purchased with a discount of 30 percent.

Besides, the flagship moto Razr 5G is available with a discount of 50 percent which can be a good deal. Check below all Motorola smartphones which all are available with discount offers during the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. 26% Off On Motorola E7 Plus Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision LCD screen with 20:9 aspect ratio

Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs)

600MHz Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB, expandable memory with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / nano+microSD)

48MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Rear-Mounted Fingerprint sensor

Water-repellent (P2i coating)

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh with 10W charging Battery 50% Off On Moto Razr Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.2-inch (2142 x 876 pixels) HD+ 21:9 Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen, external 2.7-inch (600 x 800 pixels) SD 4:3 gOLED screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 256GB storage

Android 10

Dual SIM (1 Nano SIM + 1 eSIM)

48MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

2800mAh battery 27% Off On Motorola Edge+ Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 10

108MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera

25MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery 30% Off On Motorola E7 Power Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ MaxVision display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMCP) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMCP) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, 2MP macro camera

5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Android 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Dual 4G VoLTE 2X2 MIMO

5,000 mAh battery 25% off Off On Motorola G9 Power Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.8 Inch HD+ Display

Octa Core Snapdragon 662

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

VoLTE/WiFi

Fingerprint

Bluetooth 5

6000 MAh Battery

