Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Offers On iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Mini And More

During the Mobile Bonanza sale, you can visit Flipkart and get a discount of 8 percent on the iPhone 11. The iPhone SE 2020 which has been the most popular device in the mid-range segment can be purchased with a discount of 19 percent.

The e-commerce platform has also announced discounts on the iPhone XR and the latest iPhone 12 series that comprise the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 mini.

Below is the entire list of Apple iPhones which can be purchased at discounted prices during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale.

8% Off On iPhone 11

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 13

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP front camera

Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

14% Off On iPhone XR

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

19% Off On Apple iPhone SE 2020

Key Specs

4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness

Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 13

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP Rear Camera

7MP front camera

Gigabit-class 4G LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Apple iPhone 12

Offers:

Bank Offer Rs. 6,000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card (EMI)

Bank Offer Rs. 1,500 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card (Non-EMI)

Bank Offer 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

No cost EMI Rs. 13,317/month. Standard EMI also available

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

iPhone 12 Pro

Offer:

Bank Offer Rs. 5,000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card (EMI)

Bank Offer Rs. 1,500 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card (Non-EMI)

Bank Offer 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

No cost EMI Rs. 19,984/month. Standard EMI also available

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

iPhone 12 Mini

Offer:

Bank Offer Rs. 1,500 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card (Non-EMI)T&C

Bank Offer Rs. 6,000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card (EMI)T&C

Bank Offer 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit CardT&C

No cost EMI Rs. 11,650/month. Standard EMI also availableView Plans

Key Specs

5.4 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging.

