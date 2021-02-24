Just In
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Offers On iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Mini And More
Smartphone sales are common across e-commerce platforms. The brands like Amazon and Flipkart are a host to such online events where buyers are offered smartphones with cheaper price labels and other offers such as no-cost EMIs and more. The sales are mostly live on both platforms consistently. Following Amazon, Flipkart is now offering discount offers on smartphones. This time the online retailer has announced the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale on Apple iPhones.
During the Mobile Bonanza sale, you can visit Flipkart and get a discount of 8 percent on the iPhone 11. The iPhone SE 2020 which has been the most popular device in the mid-range segment can be purchased with a discount of 19 percent.
The e-commerce platform has also announced discounts on the iPhone XR and the latest iPhone 12 series that comprise the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 mini.
Below is the entire list of Apple iPhones which can be purchased at discounted prices during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale.
8% Off On iPhone 11
Buy This Offers On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP front camera
- Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
14% Off On iPhone XR
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
19% Off On Apple iPhone SE 2020
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 7MP front camera
- Gigabit-class 4G LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone 12
Offers:
- Bank Offer Rs. 6,000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card (EMI)
- Bank Offer Rs. 1,500 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card (Non-EMI)
- Bank Offer 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card
- No cost EMI Rs. 13,317/month. Standard EMI also available
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
iPhone 12 Pro
Offer:
- Bank Offer Rs. 5,000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card (EMI)
- Bank Offer Rs. 1,500 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card (Non-EMI)
- Bank Offer 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card
- No cost EMI Rs. 19,984/month. Standard EMI also available
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
iPhone 12 Mini
Offer:
- Bank Offer Rs. 1,500 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card (Non-EMI)T&C
- Bank Offer Rs. 6,000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card (EMI)T&C
- Bank Offer 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit CardT&C
- No cost EMI Rs. 11,650/month. Standard EMI also availableView Plans
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.4 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging.
