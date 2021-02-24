Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Great Offers On Samsung F41, Galaxy A31, A21s, A51, And More

ENGLISH

    Flipkart is a popular e-commerce site known for discount bonanzas and price cut offers. When it comes to smartphones, Flipkart has earned the title of the go-to site for all shoppings. The latest offer is the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza offer, particularly for Samsung smartphones. If you're looking to purchase a new Samsung smartphone like the Samsung F41 or the Galaxy A31, head over to the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale and avail the best discounts.

    Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021
     

    The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale is offering a 20 percent discount on the newly launched Samsung Galaxy F62. With the super-large 7,000 mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy F62 is the best smartphone with a discount price to get right now. Additionally, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale is extending a 22 percent discount on the Samsung F41.

    The Samsung F41 features a 64MP camera with an sAMOLED display, now available only for Rs. 15,499. Apart from these F series smartphones, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale is offering a massive price cut on Samsung Galaxy A series. The Samsung Galaxy A31 is now available with a 25 percent discount. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy A21s and the Galaxy A51 are now available with a 22 percent and a 19 percent discount, respectively.

    In other words, you can purchase the new Samsung Galaxy A51 at Rs. 20,999 and the Samsung Galaxy A21s at Rs. 13,999 at the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale. Now isn't that an attractive discount sale to check out?

    20% Off On Samsung Galaxy F62

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display
    • Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9825 7nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 11 with One UI 3.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 7000mAh battery
    25% Off On Samsung Galaxy A31
     

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    22% Off On Samsung Galaxy A21s

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display
    • Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)
    • Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000mAh (typical) battery
    19% Off On Samsung A51

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    22% Off On Samsung Galaxy F41

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 12:30 [IST]
