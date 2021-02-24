Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Great Offers On Samsung F41, Galaxy A31, A21s, A51, And More

The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale is offering a 20 percent discount on the newly launched Samsung Galaxy F62. With the super-large 7,000 mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy F62 is the best smartphone with a discount price to get right now. Additionally, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale is extending a 22 percent discount on the Samsung F41.

The Samsung F41 features a 64MP camera with an sAMOLED display, now available only for Rs. 15,499. Apart from these F series smartphones, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale is offering a massive price cut on Samsung Galaxy A series. The Samsung Galaxy A31 is now available with a 25 percent discount. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy A21s and the Galaxy A51 are now available with a 22 percent and a 19 percent discount, respectively.

In other words, you can purchase the new Samsung Galaxy A51 at Rs. 20,999 and the Samsung Galaxy A21s at Rs. 13,999 at the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale. Now isn't that an attractive discount sale to check out?

20% Off On Samsung Galaxy F62

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9825 7nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

7000mAh battery

25% Off On Samsung Galaxy A31

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

22% Off On Samsung Galaxy A21s

Key Specs

6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP Camera

4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) battery

19% Off On Samsung A51

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

22% Off On Samsung Galaxy F41

Key Specs