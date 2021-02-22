Just In
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza February Offers 2021: Discount Offers On Realme Smartphones
Flipkart, one of the leading e-commerce portals, is back with a bang as it is hosting the next Mobile Bonanza Sale from February 24 to February 28. Well, the company will provide attractive discounts and offers of up to 50% on bestselling smartphones during this sale. Also, you will be able to get additional benefits such as discounts and EMI payment options during the sale.
The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza will go on for five days and during this period you can get your hands on your favorite smartphones at notable discounts. If you are a Realme fan, then you can grab Realme smartphones at attractive pricing during this sale. So, why wait? Check out the offers on the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale from here.
Realme 7 (MRP: Rs. 17,999, Discount Price: Rs.13,999)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Realme C11 (MRP: Rs. 8,999, Discount Price: Rs. 6,999)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Realme C15 (MRP: Rs. 11,999, Discount Price: Rs. 8,999)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Realme C12 (MRP: Rs. 10,999, Discount Price: Rs. 8,499)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Narzo 20 Pro (MRP: Rs. 16,999, Discount Price: Rs. 12,999)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
Realme 7 Pro (MRP: Rs. 20,999, Discount Price: Rs. 17,999)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
Realme 6 Pro (MRP: Rs. 17,999, Discount Price: Rs. 15,999)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI 1.0
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera + secondary 8MP Rear Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery
Realme 6 (MRP: Rs. 17,999, Discount Price: Rs. 12,999)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI 1.0
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery
Realme X3 (MRP: Rs. 26,999, Discount Price: Rs. 21,999)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.6 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
- 2.96GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Quad Camera
- 16MP+8MP Selfie Camera
- 5G SA/ NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 6
- Bluetooth 5.1
- USB Type-C
- 4200 MAh Battery
Realme X3 Superzoom (MRP: Rs. 29,999, Discount Price: Rs. 23,999)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera + 8MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh Battery
Realme X50 Pro (MRP: Rs. 41,999, Discount Price: Rs. 34,999)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED screen
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with realme UI
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera + 8MP Rear Camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (Typical) / 4100mAh (Minimum) battery
