Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza February Offers 2021: Discount Offers On Realme Smartphones

Flipkart, one of the leading e-commerce portals, is back with a bang as it is hosting the next Mobile Bonanza Sale from February 24 to February 28. Well, the company will provide attractive discounts and offers of up to 50% on bestselling smartphones during this sale. Also, you will be able to get additional benefits such as discounts and EMI payment options during the sale.

The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza will go on for five days and during this period you can get your hands on your favorite smartphones at notable discounts. If you are a Realme fan, then you can grab Realme smartphones at attractive pricing during this sale. So, why wait? Check out the offers on the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale from here. Realme 7 (MRP: Rs. 17,999, Discount Price: Rs.13,999) Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery Realme C11 (MRP: Rs. 8,999, Discount Price: Rs. 6,999) Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Realme C15 (MRP: Rs. 11,999, Discount Price: Rs. 8,999) Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery Realme C12 (MRP: Rs. 10,999, Discount Price: Rs. 8,499) Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery Narzo 20 Pro (MRP: Rs. 16,999, Discount Price: Rs. 12,999) Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery Realme 7 Pro (MRP: Rs. 20,999, Discount Price: Rs. 17,999) Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery Realme 6 Pro (MRP: Rs. 17,999, Discount Price: Rs. 15,999) Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI 1.0

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera + secondary 8MP Rear Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery Realme 6 (MRP: Rs. 17,999, Discount Price: Rs. 12,999) Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI 1.0

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery Realme X3 (MRP: Rs. 26,999, Discount Price: Rs. 21,999) Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.6 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

2.96GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Quad Camera

16MP+8MP Selfie Camera

5G SA/ NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type-C

4200 MAh Battery Realme X3 Superzoom (MRP: Rs. 29,999, Discount Price: Rs. 23,999) Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera + 8MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh Battery Realme X50 Pro (MRP: Rs. 41,999, Discount Price: Rs. 34,999) Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.44-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED screen

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with realme UI

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera + 8MP Rear Camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (Typical) / 4100mAh (Minimum) battery

