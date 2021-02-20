Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale: Discount Offers On Redmi Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Amazon is all set to host yet another 'Fab Phone Fest Sale' in India on February 22. This time around, the e-commerce giant will offer some exciting discounts on the recently launched mid-range and budget smartphones from leading brands including Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo.

Among several discounts planned under the festive season, the sale offers on Xiaomi's Redmi series handsets are worth checking out. The following list will inform you about the must-check-out discounts on Xiaomi's Redmi series handsets. Have a look. 24% Off On Redmi Note 9 Pro Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery 21% Off On Redmi 9 Power Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) batter 23% Off On Redmi Note 9 Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 450nit(typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1)

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh (typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery 18% Off On Redmi 9 Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen with 400 nits brightness, 70% NTSC colour gamut

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio

Dimensions: 164.9×77.07×9.0mm; Weight: 196g

Splash proof (P2i coating)

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB

5000mAh battery 18% Off On Redmi 9A Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery 10% Off On Redmi 8A Dual Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

