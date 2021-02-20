For Quick Alerts
Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale: Discount Offers On Redmi Smartphones
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Amazon is all set to host yet another 'Fab Phone Fest Sale' in India on February 22. This time around, the e-commerce giant will offer some exciting discounts on the recently launched mid-range and budget smartphones from leading brands including Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo.
Among several discounts planned under the festive season, the sale offers on Xiaomi's Redmi series handsets are worth checking out. The following list will inform you about the must-check-out discounts on Xiaomi's Redmi series handsets. Have a look.
24% Off On Redmi Note 9 Pro
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
21% Off On Redmi 9 Power
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) batter
23% Off On Redmi Note 9
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 450nit(typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1)
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5020mAh (typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery
18% Off On Redmi 9
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen with 400 nits brightness, 70% NTSC colour gamut
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- 5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio
- Dimensions: 164.9×77.07×9.0mm; Weight: 196g
- Splash proof (P2i coating)
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB
- 5000mAh battery
18% Off On Redmi 9A
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
10% Off On Redmi 8A Dual
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
