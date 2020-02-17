ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bestselling Smartphones Available at Irresistible Discounts On Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale

    By
    |

    Flipkart's mobile bonanza sales bring some big offers on several best-selling smartphones, which you wouldn't want to miss. These smartphones can't be purchased based on just single feature rather there are bunch more that will drive you towards straight forward purchasing of these phones.

    Flipkart Mobile Bonanza
     

    Flipkart offers 10% instant discount on Axis bank credit and debit cards, credit cards and EMI transactions, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, extra discounts, bigger exchange offers, and more.

    Realme X2 Pro

    Realme X2 Pro

    The handset is available for sales from Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM option. On buying the device on Flipkart, you will get up to Rs. 16,050 off on exchange and extra discounts of Rs. 2,000.

    Oppo Reno 10x zoom

    Oppo Reno 10x zoom

    It is shipped with a 4065mAh battery, 48MP triple rear camera lens, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. And, it is available for purchase from Rs. 54,990 for 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM options.

    vivo Z1x
     

    vivo Z1x

    The handset is laced up with plenty of amazing features. It carries the Full HD display which will offer elegant watching view. Its 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM option is available from Rs. 17,990.

    Realme C2

    Realme C2

    Its highlight include dual rear cameras, 4000mAh battery, and a HD+ display. The price of the handset starts from Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM/32GB ROM options.

    Mi A3

    Mi A3

    The smartphone sports a 48MP triple rear camera setup, 4030mAh battery, and HD+ display. You can get the device from Rs. 11,999. Even other features of the phone are too enticing to go through at such a convincing price tag.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Monday, February 17, 2020, 15:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 17, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X