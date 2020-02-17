Just In
Bestselling Smartphones Available at Irresistible Discounts On Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale
Flipkart's mobile bonanza sales bring some big offers on several best-selling smartphones, which you wouldn't want to miss. These smartphones can't be purchased based on just single feature rather there are bunch more that will drive you towards straight forward purchasing of these phones.
Flipkart offers 10% instant discount on Axis bank credit and debit cards, credit cards and EMI transactions, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, extra discounts, bigger exchange offers, and more.
Realme X2 Pro
The handset is available for sales from Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM option. On buying the device on Flipkart, you will get up to Rs. 16,050 off on exchange and extra discounts of Rs. 2,000.
Oppo Reno 10x zoom
It is shipped with a 4065mAh battery, 48MP triple rear camera lens, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. And, it is available for purchase from Rs. 54,990 for 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM options.
vivo Z1x
The handset is laced up with plenty of amazing features. It carries the Full HD display which will offer elegant watching view. Its 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM option is available from Rs. 17,990.
Realme C2
Its highlight include dual rear cameras, 4000mAh battery, and a HD+ display. The price of the handset starts from Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM/32GB ROM options.
Mi A3
The smartphone sports a 48MP triple rear camera setup, 4030mAh battery, and HD+ display. You can get the device from Rs. 11,999. Even other features of the phone are too enticing to go through at such a convincing price tag.
