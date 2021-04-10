Just In
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021: Best Offer and Discounts On Motorola G 5G, Motorola G9 Power, And More
Motorola has emerged as one of the top players in the smartphone industry. With premium features like 5G support and quad-camera setup, Motorola smartphones have been in India. Moreover, the affordable price tag on these mobiles has further continued to win over overs. To make things better, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Offer is bringing in a discount on Motorola smartphones. Devices like the Moto G 5G, Moto G9 Power, and so on are available at a massive price cut at the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Offer.
Starting with the classic Motorola Moto G 5G, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Offer is bringing in a 16 percent discount. This means you can get the Moto G 5G at just Rs. 20,999, making it a one-of-a-kind deal. Further, the powerful Motorola Moto G9 Power is also available with a 16 percent discount.
This means buyers can get the Moto G9 Power for just Rs. 20,999 against the original price tag of Rs. 24,999. Additionally, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Offer is bringing in a massive price cut to budget and affordable smartphones. For instance, the Motorola Moto G30 is now available for just Rs. 10,999 with a 26 percent discount.
Further, the Motorola Moto G10 Power has a price drop at the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Offer. The Moto G10 Power gets a 26 percent discount, bringing down the price to just Rs. 9,499. Joining the list is the Motorola Moto E7 Power, which gets a 30 percent discount. This brings down the price of the Moto E7 Power to just Rs. 8,299 against the original price of Rs. 11,999.
Motorola G 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 (16% off)
Motorola G 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.
Motorola G9 Power
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: 15,999 (25% off)
Motorola G9 Power is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.
Motorola E7 Power
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,299 ; MRP:Rs. 11,999 (30% off)
Motorola E7 Power is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 8,299 onwards during the sale.
Motorola G30
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs.14,999 (26% off)
Motorola G30 is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.
Motorola G10 Power
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs.12,999 (26% off)
Motorola G10 Power is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.
Motorola Razr 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 99,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,49,999 (33% off)
Motorola Razr 5G is available at 33% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 99,999 onwards during the sale.
