Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021: Best Offer and Discounts On Motorola G 5G, Motorola G9 Power, And More

Starting with the classic Motorola Moto G 5G, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Offer is bringing in a 16 percent discount.

Additionally, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Offer is bringing in a massive price cut to budget and affordable smartphones.

Further, the Motorola Moto G10 Power has a price drop at the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Offer. Joining the list is the Motorola Moto E7 Power, which gets a 30 percent discount.

Motorola G 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 (16% off)

Motorola G 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.

Motorola G9 Power

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: 15,999 (25% off)

Motorola G9 Power is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

Motorola E7 Power

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 8,299 ; MRP:Rs. 11,999 (30% off)

Motorola E7 Power is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 8,299 onwards during the sale.

Motorola G30

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs.14,999 (26% off)

Motorola G30 is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

Motorola G10 Power

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs.12,999 (26% off)

Motorola G10 Power is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

Motorola Razr 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 99,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,49,999 (33% off)

Motorola Razr 5G is available at 33% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 99,999 onwards during the sale.