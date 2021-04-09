Just In
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Offers April 2021: Offers On Motorola Razr 5G, iPhone 12, LG G8X And More
Flipkart is back with the Mobiles Bonanza sale where you can buy your favorite premium smartphones at a discount price. The sale will end on April 11 and smartphones from brands like Samsung, Vivo, Motorola, Asus are now available at a very cheap price tag. Even iPhones are undergoing huge price cuts. The iPhone 11 is now available at Rs. 46,999 instead of its original price of Rs. 54,900, while the iPhone 12 is now listed at Rs. 73,900.
Here we are listing all the smartphones which can be purchased with the discount price during Flipkart Mobiles Bonza Sale.
Motorola Razr 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 99,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,49,999 (33% off)
Motorola Razr 5G is available at 33% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 99,999 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 11
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 46,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,900 (14% off)
Apple iPhone 11 is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 46,999 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone XR
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,900 (16% off)
Apple iPhone XR is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.
Asus Rog 3
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 41,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999 (25% off)
Asus Rog 3 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 41,999 onwards during the sale.
LG G8X
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 25,990 ; MRP: Rs. 70,000 (62% off)
LG G8X is available at 62% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 25,990 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 74,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,06,600 (29% off)
Apple iPhone 11 Pro is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 74,999 onwards during the sale.
Vivo X50 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 49,990 ; MRP: Rs. 54,990 (9% off)
Vivo X50 Pro is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 49,990 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone SE 2020
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 39,900 (24% off)
Apple iPhone SE 2020 is available at 24% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 63,900 ; MRP: Rs. . 69,900 (8% off)
Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 63,900 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 12
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 73,900 ; MRP: Rs. 79,900 (7% off)
Apple iPhone 12 is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 73,900 onwards during the sale.
Vivo X50
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 37,990 ; MRP: Rs. 44,990 (15% off)
Vivo X50 is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 37,990 onwards during the sale.
