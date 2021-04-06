Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Discount Offer On Apple iPhones

Older iPhones like the iPhone XR are now available for Rs. 39,999, while the iPhone 11 Pro is also on sale, which is now listed for Rs. 74,999. Here are all the deals and discounts offered during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale.

iPhone 11

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 54,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 46,999

iPhone 11 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 46,999 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone SE 2020

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 39,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,999

Apple iPhone SE 2020 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

iPhone XR

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 47,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 39,999

iPhone XR is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.

iPhone 11 Pro

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,06,660 ; Deal Price: Rs. 74,999

iPhone 11 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 74,999 onwards during the sale.