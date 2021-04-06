ENGLISH

    Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Discount Offer On Apple iPhones

    By
    |

    Offers on iPhones are back on Flipkart under Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. If you are in the concept of getting a new iPhone, then, it would never get better than that. Flipkart currently offers deals like offers on iPhone 11, which is now available for Rs. 46,999. Not just that, the iPhone SE 2020 has also received a price cut, which is now available for Rs. 29,999.

    Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Discount Offer On Apple iPhones
     

    Older iPhones like the iPhone XR are now available for Rs. 39,999, while the iPhone 11 Pro is also on sale, which is now listed for Rs. 74,999. Here are all the deals and discounts offered during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale.

    iPhone 11

    iPhone 11

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 54,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 46,999

    iPhone 11 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 46,999 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone SE 2020

    Apple iPhone SE 2020

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 39,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,999

    Apple iPhone SE 2020 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

    iPhone XR
     

    iPhone XR

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 47,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 39,999

    iPhone XR is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.

    iPhone 11 Pro

    iPhone 11 Pro

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,06,660 ; Deal Price: Rs. 74,999

    iPhone 11 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 74,999 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 3:33 [IST]
