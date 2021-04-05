ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Mobile Phones Bonanza April Month: Offer On Best Smartphones

    By
    |

    Flipkart is back with yet another Mobile Bonanza sale for the Indian consumers. The e-store is offering some popular mid-range and budgets smartphones during the ongoing mobile fest. Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale will be live in April and the brand has started teased the devices that will be available with price cuts and other offers.

    Flipkart Mobile Phones Bonanza April Month: Offer On Best Smartphones
     

    Talking of the recent launches the Realme Narzo 30A which is the most recent mid-tier handset by Oppo's former subsidiary will be sold with a discounted price tag.

    The Narzo 30 Pro and the Realme X7 will also see a price cut during this sale. Several other devices from brands like Asus, Motorola, and iQOO will be up for grabs with a cheap price label this April. Check out which device fits your bills in this article:

    Realme Narzo 30A

    Realme Narzo 30A

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 9,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 8,499

    Realme Narzo 30A is available at discount during Flipkart TV Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.

    iPhone 11

    iPhone 11

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 54,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 46,999

    iPhone 11 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 46,999 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone SE 2020
     

    Apple iPhone SE 2020

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 39,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,999

    Apple iPhone SE 2020 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X7

    Realme X7

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 21,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,999

    Realme X7 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 18,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,999

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

    Infinix Zero 8i

    Infinix Zero 8i

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 18,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 14,999

    Infinix Zero 8i is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

    Asus Rog 3

    Asus Rog 3

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 55,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 41,999

    Asus Rog 3 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,999 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO 3

    iQOO 3

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 37,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 24,990

    iQOO 3 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A21s

    Samsung Galaxy A21s

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 18,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999

    Samsung Galaxy A21s is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X50 Pro

    Realme X50 Pro

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 41,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 31,999

    Realme X50 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.

    vivo V20 Pro

    vivo V20 Pro

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 34,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,990

    vivo V20 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 7 Pro

    Realme 7 Pro

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 20,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,999

    Realme 7 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 6, 2021, 3:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 6, 2021

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X