Flipkart Mobile Phones Bonanza April Month: Offer On Best Smartphones

Talking of the recent launches the Realme Narzo 30A which is the most recent mid-tier handset by Oppo's former subsidiary will be sold with a discounted price tag.

The Narzo 30 Pro and the Realme X7 will also see a price cut during this sale. Several other devices from brands like Asus, Motorola, and iQOO will be up for grabs with a cheap price label this April. Check out which device fits your bills in this article:

Realme Narzo 30A

M.R.P.: Rs. 9,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 8,499

Realme Narzo 30A is available at discount during Flipkart TV Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.

iPhone 11

M.R.P.: Rs. 54,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 46,999

iPhone 11 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 46,999 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone SE 2020

M.R.P.: Rs. 39,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,999

Apple iPhone SE 2020 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme X7

M.R.P.: Rs. 21,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,999

Realme X7 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

M.R.P.: Rs. 18,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

Infinix Zero 8i

M.R.P.: Rs. 18,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 14,999

Infinix Zero 8i is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

Asus Rog 3

M.R.P.: Rs. 55,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 41,999

Asus Rog 3 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,999 onwards during the sale.

iQOO 3

M.R.P.: Rs. 37,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 24,990

iQOO 3 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy A21s

M.R.P.: Rs. 18,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999

Samsung Galaxy A21s is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme X50 Pro

M.R.P.: Rs. 41,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 31,999

Realme X50 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.

vivo V20 Pro

M.R.P.: Rs. 34,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,990

vivo V20 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.

Realme 7 Pro

M.R.P.: Rs. 20,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,999

Realme 7 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.