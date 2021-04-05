Just In
- 6 hrs ago How To Use Visual Effects Feature On Google Meet Application?
-
- 9 hrs ago Tecno Spark 7 With 6,000mAh Battery Launching On April 9 In India
- 9 hrs ago Airtel Partners With Apollo 24/7 To Offer Digital Healthcare Services To Gold & Platinum Users
- 9 hrs ago Poco X3 Pro First Sale Set For April 6: Offers To Check Out
Don't Miss
- News Assembly elections 2021: Stage set for voting in 4 states, Puducherry today amid heavy security
- Movies Anupamaa Actor Rupali Ganguly Receives Sweet Birthday Surprise From Her Family While In Quarantine
- Sports Karnataka swimming fraternity requests state govt to reopen pools
- Education JAC Class 12 Admit Card 2021 Released
- Lifestyle Summer Heat Tips: What To Wear, What To Eat And How To Beat The Heat
- Finance FDI Confirms India As A Top Investment Destination For Foreign Investors
- Automobiles New Suzuki Hayabusa India Launch Confirmed For April 2021
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In West Bengal In April 2021
Flipkart Mobile Phones Bonanza April Month: Offer On Best Smartphones
Flipkart is back with yet another Mobile Bonanza sale for the Indian consumers. The e-store is offering some popular mid-range and budgets smartphones during the ongoing mobile fest. Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale will be live in April and the brand has started teased the devices that will be available with price cuts and other offers.
Talking of the recent launches the Realme Narzo 30A which is the most recent mid-tier handset by Oppo's former subsidiary will be sold with a discounted price tag.
The Narzo 30 Pro and the Realme X7 will also see a price cut during this sale. Several other devices from brands like Asus, Motorola, and iQOO will be up for grabs with a cheap price label this April. Check out which device fits your bills in this article:
Realme Narzo 30A
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 9,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 8,499
Realme Narzo 30A is available at discount during Flipkart TV Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.
iPhone 11
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 54,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 46,999
iPhone 11 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 46,999 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone SE 2020
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 39,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,999
Apple iPhone SE 2020 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X7
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 21,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,999
Realme X7 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 18,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,999
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Zero 8i
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 18,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 14,999
Infinix Zero 8i is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
Asus Rog 3
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 55,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 41,999
Asus Rog 3 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,999 onwards during the sale.
iQOO 3
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 37,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 24,990
iQOO 3 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A21s
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 18,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999
Samsung Galaxy A21s is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X50 Pro
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 41,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 31,999
Realme X50 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.
vivo V20 Pro
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 34,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,990
vivo V20 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.
Realme 7 Pro
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 20,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,999
Realme 7 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
26,795
-
39,071
-
13,690
-
17,990
-
17,855
-
1,11,735
-
18,970
-
24,560
-
33,500
-
16,600