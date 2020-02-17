Looking For Premium Smartphones? Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale Provides Great Discounts

Offers on these smartphones include 10% instant discount on Axis bank credit and debit cards, credit cards and EMI transactions, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, extra discounts, bigger exchange offers, and more.

Google Pixel 3A

The handset is available for sales in a single storage variant. And the price goes Rs. 27,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. On buying the device on Flipkart, you will get up to Rs. 14,050 off on exchange and extra discounts of Rs. 12,000.

Asus 6z

It is shipped with a 5,000mAh battery, dual same camera lens on either side, and an FHD+ display. And, it is available for purchase from Rs. 26,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM options.

iPhone 7

The handset is laced up with plenty of amazing features. It carries the Retina HD display which will offer elegant watching view. Its 32GB ROM option is available from Rs. 24,999.

Honor 20

Its highlight is the use of 48MP triple rear cameras and 32MP front camera. The price of the handset starts from Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB ROM option.

Redmi K20

The smartphone sports a 20MP front camera, 48MP triple rear cameras, and 4000mAh battery. You can get the device from Rs. 22,999. Even other features of the phone are too enticing to go through at such a given price tag.

Redmi K20 Pro

The handset's prime feature is the incorporation of a 48MP triple rear camera, 4000mAh battery, and an FHD+ display. It is available for sales from Rs. 24,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM option.

Black Shark 2

The mobile phone is equipped with a massive 4000 mAh battery capacity. It is available for sales from Rs. 39,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM variant.