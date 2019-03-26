Flipkart Mobile Bonanza offers on iPhones: iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone XS Max and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

Flipkart's Mobile Bonanza sale has started which will end on 28th March 2019. This sale provides some excellent price discounts and other attractive offers under which you can purchase some handsets and gadgets.

The sale looks iconic for some iPhones as well. As users can seek some jaw-dropping benefits on these wares even. For a better outlook, you can look for some of the best iPhones in the list that we've mentioned below.

The offers given by Flipkart are no cost EMI option, 5% instant discount on EMI's with Axis credit bank card, exchange any mobile and get extra Rs. 500 off, amazing exchange and cashback offers, and more. The consumers get 1-year additional warranty covering manufacturing defects & software issues.

You get free pickup-drop and repair with genuine parts. You also get complete mobile protection- which covers broken screen, theft, liquid damage, hardware or software issue. These devices also are feature-rich which can offer a lot of smoother multitasking experience.

11% off on iPhone XR Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery 4% off on iPhone 8 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant 14% off on iPhone XS Max Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.5-inch Super Retina display (OLED) with HDR

IP68 dust and water resistant (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes)

12MP dual cameras with dual OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera

Face ID for secure authentication

A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine

Wireless charging-works with Qi chargers

iOS 12 with Memoji, Screen Time, Siri Shortcuts, and Group FaceTime 6% off on iPhone 6s Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

Force Touch Technology

12MP ISight Camera

5MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

1715 MAh Battery 5% off on iPhone XS Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.8-inch Super Retina display (OLED) with HDR1

IP68 dust and water resistant (maximum depth of 2 metres up to 30 minutes)2

12MP dual cameras with dual OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera - Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control and Smart HDR

Face ID for secure authentication3

A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine

Wireless charging-works with Qi chargers

iOS 12 with Memoji, Screen Time, Siri Shortcuts, and Group FaceTime 6% off iPhone 8 Plus Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.5-inch Retina HD display

IP67 water and dust resistant (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)

12MP dual cameras with OIS, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, and 4K video

7MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash

Touch ID for secure authentication

A11 Bionic with Neural Engine

iOS 12 with Screen Time, Group FaceTime, and even faster performance 4% off on iPhone 7 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance 6% off on iPhone 7 Plus Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance With