Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021: Discount Offers On POCO C31, POCO X3 Pro, POCO C3, POCO M3 Pro, And More

You can get the Poco smartphones as the next upgrade and get the intended features and performance at a discounted pricing. Well, the online retailer Flipkart has come up with a new sale - the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021.

During this sale, you will get attractive discounts and offers on these smartphones from Poco. These Poco devices listed below will be available at no-cost EMI, exchange discount and more.

POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (22% off)

POCO C31 is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.

POCO X3 Pro (Steel Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (20% off)

POCO X3 Pro is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO C3 (Matte Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (22% off)

POCO C3 is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.

POCO M3 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (9% off)

POCO M3 Pro 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.

POCO M3 (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (11% off)

POCO M3 is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.