Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale August 2020: Great Deals And Offers On Realme Smartphones

If you are planning to upgrade your already existing smartphone or you can even gift a device to your friend or family. Here are some of the best deals available under Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale.

Realme 6

The Realme 6 is the latest mid-range gaming smartphone from the company, powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor with at least 6B RAM and 64GB internal storage and this device can now be yours for Rs. 14,999.

Realme X50 Pro

The Realme X50 Pro is a flagship smartphone, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. This device offers a minimum of 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and the base variant of the same retails for Rs. 39,999.

Realme 6i

Realme 6i is one of the most affordable smartphones in the market with a 90Hz FHD+ resolution display. This device is also powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC with at least 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

Realme C15

Realme C15 is the latest budget smartphone from the brand, powered by the Helio G35 processor and the smartphone retails for Rs. 10,999 and is one of the latest budget quad-camera smartphones from the company.

Realme X3

The Realme X3 is based on the flagship Snapdragon 855+ SoC with a 120Hz refresh rate display. The smartphone comes with a 64MP primary camera and is capable of recording native 4K videos with up to 60fps and costs Rs. 24,999.

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme X3 SuperZoom is one of the most affordable smartphones in the market with a dedicated periscope zoom lens. The smartphone offers a flagship-grade processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and the phone costs Rs. 27,999 for the base variant.

Realme X2 Pro

The Realme X2 Pro is also a flagship smartphone device based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC with a 90Hz AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor and the smartphone costs Rs. 28,999.