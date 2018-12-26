Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Year end discounts and offers on smartphones

You are only left with five more days to enter into the new world of 2019. Before getting involved with jubilant celebration of new year, some E-commerce companies are trying their best to make your celebration even more. It is out of their various attractive and valuable offers that the year end of 2018 seem to be quite fascinating.

Recently, Walmart-owned Flipkart kicked off its newest sale strategy termed as "Year End Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Offer", which brings unprecedented discount offers on few samrtphones, gadgets and various other wares. The sale has already been started and will end on December 29, 2018. All you need is to be highly active and make the best use of such beneficial opportunity before the sale ends.

During the sale, SBI bank is providing 10% instant discount on its credit cards. Some other offers which can make your sale gratifying are no cost EMI, exciting exchange and cashback offres and great purchase buyback guarantees.

You can also get extended warranty of 1 year and Complete Mobile Protection Plan of 1 year by Flipkart Protect. The platform is overcrowded with 2018's best featured handsets irrespective of different price variant. Even the portal comes with the year's bestselling devices which you can now obtain at much lesser price values.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (Upto Rs ,9000 off)

Key Specs

Pixel 3 - 5.5-inch (1080 x 2160 pixels) FHD+ OLED 18:9 display, 443 PPI, HDR support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Pixel 3 XL - 6.3-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ OLED 18.5:9 display, 523 PPI, HDR support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12.2MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP auto focus front camera and secondary 8MP fixed focus camera

4G VoLTE

Pixel 3 - 2915 mAh (Pixel 3) / 3430mAh (Pixel 3 XL) battery with fast charging, wireless charging

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

24MP rear camera and 10MP and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP camera

24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging

Key Specs

6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery with fast charging

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery Motorola Moto G6 Plus Offers: Bank Offer10% Instant Discount on SBI Credit CardsT&C

Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on EMIs with Axis Bank Credit CardT&C

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit CardT&C

EMI starting from ₹598/month Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3200mAh battery with Turbo charging

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 5MP camera

13MP front camera with soft LED Flash, secondary 5MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB Type-C

3,000mAh battery

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging, up to 18 hours of video playback

LG G7 ThinQ

Key Specs

6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

LG G7 ThinQ - 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / LG G7+ ThinQ - 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX

16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery

Key Specs

6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera andsecondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0