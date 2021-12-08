Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Year End Sale On Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000

Going into the details, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Year End Sale is offering several Realme phones at a discount. For instance, one can get the Realme C11 2021 model for just Rs. 7,499. Similarly, the Realme C25_Y, Realme C21Y, and the Realme C21 are available for just Rs. 10,999, Rs.8,999, and Rs. 9,999, respectively.

Additionally, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Year End Sale is offering a huge deal on Infinix smartphones. One can check out the Infinix Smart 5A for just Rs. 6,999. Also, the Infinix Hot 10 Play is available for just Rs. 8,299. The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Year End Sale is offering the Poco C31 at Rs. 8,499.

One can also check out the Moto E40 for just Rs. 9,999. The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Year End Sale is cutting down the price of Lava Z6 and the Lava Z4. The Nokia C20 Plus and Gionee Max Pro are other options to check out under Rs. 10,000 at the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Year End Sale.

POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (22% off)

Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (22% off)

Realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (6% off)

Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (6% off)

Realme C21Y (Cross Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (10% off)

Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (10% off)

Infinix Smart 5A (Quetzal Cyan, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 6,999 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (12% off)

Deal Price: Rs. 6,999 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (12% off)

Realme Narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (6% off)

Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (6% off)

Infinix Hot 10 Play

Deal Price: Rs. 8,299 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (17% off)

Deal Price: Rs. 8,299 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (17% off)

Motorola E40 (Carbon Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (9% off)

Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (9% off)

Realme C21 (Cross Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (9% off)

Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (9% off)

GIONEE Max Pro (Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 7,299 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 27% off)

Deal Price: Rs. 7,299 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 27% off)