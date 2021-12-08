Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Year End Sale On Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000

ENGLISH

    Flipkart is a go-to platform when it comes to buying anything under the sun. Presently, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Year End Sale is going on, which makes it the perfect time to get a new smartphone. Moreover, if you're looking for something within a budget of under Rs. 10,000, you have many options to explore. Top brands like Realme, Infinix, Poco, Motorola and many others are offering discount deals at the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Year End Sale.

     

    Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Year End Sale On Budget Phones

    Going into the details, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Year End Sale is offering several Realme phones at a discount. For instance, one can get the Realme C11 2021 model for just Rs. 7,499. Similarly, the Realme C25_Y, Realme C21Y, and the Realme C21 are available for just Rs. 10,999, Rs.8,999, and Rs. 9,999, respectively.

    Additionally, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Year End Sale is offering a huge deal on Infinix smartphones. One can check out the Infinix Smart 5A for just Rs. 6,999. Also, the Infinix Hot 10 Play is available for just Rs. 8,299. The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Year End Sale is offering the Poco C31 at Rs. 8,499.

    One can also check out the Moto E40 for just Rs. 9,999. The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Year End Sale is cutting down the price of Lava Z6 and the Lava Z4. The Nokia C20 Plus and Gionee Max Pro are other options to check out under Rs. 10,000 at the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Year End Sale.

    POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
     

    POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (22% off)

    POCO C31 is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

    Realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (6% off)

    Realme C11 2021 is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme C21Y (Cross Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Realme C21Y (Cross Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (10% off)

    Realme C21Y is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

    Infinix Smart 5A (Quetzal Cyan, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

    Infinix Smart 5A (Quetzal Cyan, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 6,999 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (12% off)

    Infinix Smart 5A is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

    Realme Narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (6% off)

    Realme Narzo 50i is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

    Infinix Hot 10 Play

    Infinix Hot 10 Play

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,299 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (17% off)

    Infinix Hot 10 Play is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,299 onwards during the sale.

    Motorola E40 (Carbon Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Motorola E40 (Carbon Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (9% off)

    Motorola E40 is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Realme C21 (Cross Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Realme C21 (Cross Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (9% off)

    Realme C21 is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

    GIONEE Max Pro (Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    GIONEE Max Pro (Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,299 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 27% off)

    GIONEE Max Pro is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,299 onwards during the sale.

    Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 12:19 [IST]
    X