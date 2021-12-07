Just In
Flipkart Year End Mobile Bonanza Sale: Discount Offers On Mid-range Smartphones
The e-commerce retailer Flipkart has announced that it is hosting the new Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021. As we are nearing the end of this year, the retailer is offering up to a 50 percent discount on the bestselling smartphones during this sale. Also, there are EMI payment options and several bank partners too.
During the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale 2021, you can purchase some of the latest and premium smartphones at a massive discount. The four-day sale will be hosted from December 20 to December 23 and will offer attractive discounts and offers. Check out more details from here.
Realme 8s 5G (Universe Purple, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 19,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 22,999 (13% off)
Realme 8s 5G is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Year End Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 8 5G (Supersonic Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 18,499 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (2% off)
Realme 8 5G is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Year End Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,499 onwards during the sale.
Poco M3 Pro 5G (Power Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (9% off)
Poco M3 Pro 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Year End Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy F22 (Denim Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (13% off)
Samsung Galaxy F22 is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Year End Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO X3 Pro (Steel Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (20% off)
Poco X3 Pro is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Year End Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 30 (Racing Silver, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (10% off)
Realme Narzo 30 is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Year End Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Note 10 Pro (95° Black, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs.19,999 (15% off)
Infinix Note 10 Pro is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Year End Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G (Matte Aqua, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 22,999 ; MRP: Rs.25,999 (11% off)
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Year End Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,999 onwards during the sale.
OPPO F19s (Glowing Gold, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 19,990 ; MRP: Rs. 22,990 (13% off)
OPPO F19s is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Year End Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,990 onwards during the sale.
