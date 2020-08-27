ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Mobile Bonza Sale August 2020: Discounts And Offers On Redmi Smartphones

    By
    |

    The e-commerce portal Flipkart is hosting the Mobile Bonanza sale for three days until August 28. During this offer period, buyers who want to upgrade their smartphone can get attractive deals and discounts on a slew of products from various brands. And, here we will see the Redmi smartphones on discount.

    Flipkart Mobile Bonza Sale August 2020
     

    Flipkart Mobile Bonza Sale August 2020

    Well, if you choose to buy a Redmi smartphone during the ongoing Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale, then you can get lucrative offers such as no-cost EMI payment option, Rs. 1,000 additional discount, and much more on these devices. Check out the same from below.

    Redmi Note 9

    Redmi Note 9

    Redmi Note 9 is priced starting from Rs. 14,986 during the ongoing sale and comes with no-cost EMI payment option too. And, there is an additional exchange discount.

    Redmi 8A Dual

    Redmi 8A Dual

    The Redmi 8A Dual comes with a price point starting from Rs. 8,165 and can be purchased at no-cost EMI starting from Rs. 908 per month. There are additional bank offers and exchange discount too.

    Redmi Note 9 Pro
     

    Redmi Note 9 Pro

    Redmi Note 9 Pro 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant priced at Rs. 19,998. There is no cost EMI payment starting from Rs. 2,222 per month and other additional discounts from bank partners.

    Mi 10

    Mi 10

    The 256GB storage variant of the Mi 10 is available on Flipkart for Rs. 54,999. You can buy it by choosing no-cost EMI payment option starting from Rs. 4,584 per month, additional bank discounts and up to Rs. 3,000 exchange discount.

    Redmi Y3

    Redmi Y3

    Redmi Y3 is priced starting from Rs. 10,465 on the e-commerce portal Flipkart and can be purchased with no-cost EMI payment option, bank discounts, compete mobile protection plan and exchange discount

    Redmi K20

    Redmi K20

    Redmi K20 is listed on Flipkart with up to Rs. 2,000 discount on exchanging an old smartphone. There are other benefits such as no-cost EMI payment option and other offers on this smartphone.

    Redmi K20 Pro

    Redmi K20 Pro

    Redmi K20 Pro is priced at Rs. 22,999 on Flipkart and it comes with no-cost EMI payment option, exchange discount and other discount and cashback offers from partner banks.

    Redmi 8

    Redmi 8

    Redmi 8 with a 5000mAh battery, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 9,999 on Flipkart during the Mobile Bonanza sale. There are other offers on this smartphone as mentioned above.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, August 27, 2020, 16:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X