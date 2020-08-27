Flipkart Mobile Bonza Sale August 2020: Discounts And Offers On Redmi Smartphones

Flipkart Mobile Bonza Sale August 2020

Well, if you choose to buy a Redmi smartphone during the ongoing Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale, then you can get lucrative offers such as no-cost EMI payment option, Rs. 1,000 additional discount, and much more on these devices. Check out the same from below.

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 is priced starting from Rs. 14,986 during the ongoing sale and comes with no-cost EMI payment option too. And, there is an additional exchange discount.

Redmi 8A Dual

The Redmi 8A Dual comes with a price point starting from Rs. 8,165 and can be purchased at no-cost EMI starting from Rs. 908 per month. There are additional bank offers and exchange discount too.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant priced at Rs. 19,998. There is no cost EMI payment starting from Rs. 2,222 per month and other additional discounts from bank partners.

Mi 10

The 256GB storage variant of the Mi 10 is available on Flipkart for Rs. 54,999. You can buy it by choosing no-cost EMI payment option starting from Rs. 4,584 per month, additional bank discounts and up to Rs. 3,000 exchange discount.

Redmi Y3

Redmi Y3 is priced starting from Rs. 10,465 on the e-commerce portal Flipkart and can be purchased with no-cost EMI payment option, bank discounts, compete mobile protection plan and exchange discount

Redmi K20

Redmi K20 is listed on Flipkart with up to Rs. 2,000 discount on exchanging an old smartphone. There are other benefits such as no-cost EMI payment option and other offers on this smartphone.

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro is priced at Rs. 22,999 on Flipkart and it comes with no-cost EMI payment option, exchange discount and other discount and cashback offers from partner banks.

Redmi 8

Redmi 8 with a 5000mAh battery, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 9,999 on Flipkart during the Mobile Bonanza sale. There are other offers on this smartphone as mentioned above.