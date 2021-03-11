Just In
Flipkart Mobile Carnival Sale: Discount Offers On Oppo Smartphones
Flipkart announced the Mobile Carnival sale, which went live on March 8, 2021. This sale will last until March 12 and offers attractive and lucrative discounts and offers on a wide range of smartphones. You can get an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,250 on using an Axis Bank credit or debit card for the purchase. Also, there are other notable aspects such as no-cost EMI payment options, exchange discounts, complete mobile protection, and more.
If you are an Oppo fan looking forward to upgrading to an Oppo smartphone during this sale, then you can get your favorite smartphone at unbelievable price points. Check out more details regarding the Oppo smartphones available at discount during the Flipkart Mobile Carnival Sale from here.
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G can be bought from Rs. 35,990 onwards via Flipkart as there is 7% discount on the device.
10% Off On OPPO F19 Pro
OPPO F19 Pro can be bought from Rs. 21,490 onwards via Flipkart as there is 10% discount on the device.
27% Off On OPPO A12
OPPO A12 can be bought from Rs. 7,990 onwards via Flipkart as there is 27% discount on the device.
15% Off On OPPO A33
OPPO A33 can be bought from Rs. 10,990 onwards via Flipkart as there is 15% discount on the device.
13% Off On Oppo A53
Oppo A53 can be bought from Rs. 15,490 onwards via Flipkart as there is 13% discount on the device.
15% Off On OPPO Reno 2F
OPPO Reno 2F can be bought from Rs. 16,990 onwards via Flipkart as there is 15% discount on the device.
