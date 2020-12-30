Flipkart Mobile's Year End Sale 29th To 31st December: Discount Offers Best On Smartphones

Starting with Vivo smartphones, Flipkart Mobile's Year End Sale is offering a 9 percent discount on the Vivo S1 Pro. The offer extends to the Dreamy White edition that comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Additionally, the Vivo V20 also gets a 10 percent discount at Flipkart Mobile's Year End Sale. To note, Vivo's sub-brand iQOO devices also have a discount here. The iQOO 3 gets a 21 percent discount, making it the cheapest now more than ever.

Other OEMs like Realme smartphones are also on discount at Flipkart Mobile's Year End Sale. Here, the Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather edition with 8GB RAM +128GB storage gets a 4 percent discount. Plus, the Realme X3 SuperZoom and the Realme X50 Pro also get 20 percent and 16 percent discounts.

There is also a 27 percent discount on the Realme 6 and a 16 percent discount on the Realme 7 smartphones. Flipkart Mobile's Year End Sale is also offering a 19 percent discount on the Realme Narzo 20, making it the best budget smartphone to purchase before the year ends.

Apart from Realme, one can also check out discounts on Oppo smartphones. The Oppo F17 and the Pro models get 17 percent and 19 percent discounts, respectively. Flipkart Mobile's Year End Sale is offering the Oppo Reno2 F smartphone at a 15 percent discount. Additionally, one can check out the LG G8Z flagship smartphone, which has a 62 percent price cut.

Other smartphones like the Infinix Zero 8i gets a 15 percent price drop. The new Samsung F41 that debuted as a Flipkart exclusive is available with a 22 percent discount. Plus, iPhone models like the iPhone SE 2020 and the iPhone XR are now available with 17 percent and 18 percent discounts, respectively. Other devices like the Motorola One Fusion Plus, Motorola G9, Poco X2, and the Poco X3 are also at a discount at Flipkart Mobile's Year End Sale.

9% Off On Vivo S1 Pro (Dreamy White, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Key Specs

6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP (primary with f/1.8 aperture) + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

4% Off On Realme 7 Pro (Sun Kissed Leather, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

12% Off On Moto One Fusion Plus

Key Specs

6.5 inch Full HD+ Display

6 GB RAM

128 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 1 TB

64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Processor

Stock Android Experience

5000 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery

17% Off On Oppo F17 Pro

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor (Dual 2.2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

48MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, Samsung GM1 sensor, LED flash, 8MP 119.9° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, EIS, 2MP mono, 2MP mono lens with f/2.4 aperture

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture for portrait

Dual 4G VoLTE

4010mAh (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery

15% Off On OPPO Reno2 F

Key Specs

2.1GHz Octa Core MediaTek P70 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

6.53 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Selfie Camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

4000 MAh Battery With VOOC

19% Off On Motorola G9 Power

Key Specs

6.78 inch HD+ Display

4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 512 GB

64MP + 2MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Processor

20 W Fast Charging

Stock Android Experience

6000 mAh Li-Polymer Battery

15% Off On Infinix Zero 8i

Key Specs

6.85-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) 20.5:9 aspect ratio FHD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 480 nits brightness, 1500:1 Contrast Ratio

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with XOS 7.0

48MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, 8MP 119° ultra-wide camera, 2MP Depth Sensor, AI camera, Quad LED flash

16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, 8MP 105° ultra-wide camera, dual LED flash

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging

20% Off On Realme X3 Superzoom

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP + 8MP Front Camera

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

USB Type-C audio, 1216 Linear speaker, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) with 30W Dart Charge fast charging

16% Off On Realme X50 Pro

Key Specs

6.44-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 1000+nits brightness, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3 and 105% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with realme UI

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera + 8MP Front Camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (Typical) / 4100mAh (Minimum) battery

62% Off On LG G8X

Key Specs

6.1-Inch FHD+ OLED Screen With A Notch

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Processor

6GB RAM 128GB ROM

12MP + 13MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Facing Camera

Dual SIM

4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth

4000 MAh Battery

21% Off On IQOO 3

Key Specs

6.44 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

5G/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

4440mAh Battery

19% Off On Narzo 20

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 2GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, PDAF, 1080p 30fps video recording, 8MP 119° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C

6000mAh battery with 18W charging

10% Off On Vivo V20

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 465 A76 + Hexa 1.8GHz Kryo 465 A55 CPUs) with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera with f/1.89 aperture, LED flash, 8MP wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP mono sensor with f/2.4 aperture

44MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

4000mAh (typical) battery with 33W fast charging

27% Off On Realme 6

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI 1.0

64MP rear camera with 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP mono sensor and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture

16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery

17% Off On Apple iPhone SE 2020

Key Specs

4.7 Inch (1334 X 750 Pixels) IPS 326 Ppi Display

64/128/256GB ROM

12MP Wide-Angle Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

TouchID Fingerprint Sensor

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

NFC With Reader Mode

GPS With GLONASS

18W Battery

20% Off On POCO X3

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Corning Gorilla 5 protection

Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera with LED Flash, Sony IMX682 sensor, f/1.89 aperture, 13MP 119° ultra-wide sensor with 1.12μm, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with 1.75μm, f/2.4 aperture

20MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2 x 2 MIMO, VoWiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C

6000mAh battery with 33W fast charging

22% Off On Samsung Galaxy F41

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420 nits brightness

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera, 8MP 123° ultra-wide camera, 5MP depth sensor

32MP front camera

Rear-mounted Fingerprint sensor

8.9mm thick; Weights 191g

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging

18% Off On iPhone Xr

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera,optical image stabilization, True Tone flash, 4K video recording at 60 fps, Slo‑mo 1080p at 240 fps

7MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording,Retina Flash

TrueDepth camera for FaceID facial recognition, Stereo speakers

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac with MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC with reader mode, GPS with GLONASS

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

21% Off On POCO X2

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 10 with MIUI 11

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera with LED Flash, Sony IMX686 sensor, 0.8μm, f/1.89 aperture, 8MP 120° ultra-wide sensor with 1.12μm, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth and 2MP macro sensor with 1.75μm, f/2.4 aperture, 4K 30fps, 960 fps at 720p

20MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera with 1.75μm pixel size for portrait

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery with 27W fast charging

16% Off On Realme 7

Key Specs