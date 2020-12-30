Just In
Flipkart Mobile's Year End Sale 29th To 31st December: Discount Offers Best On Smartphones
Flipkart is attracting buyers with attractive offers on smartphones and other gadgets. The most recent one of Flipkart Mobile's Year End Sale, which starts on 29 December and goes on to 31 December, giving buyers a small window to grab the best offers. The Flipkart Mobile's Year End Sale is slashing the price on several smartphones from Vivo, Oppo, Realme, Motorola, Samsung, and so on. Here are the details of Flipkart Mobile's Year End Sale and the price cut.
Starting with Vivo smartphones, Flipkart Mobile's Year End Sale is offering a 9 percent discount on the Vivo S1 Pro. The offer extends to the Dreamy White edition that comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Additionally, the Vivo V20 also gets a 10 percent discount at Flipkart Mobile's Year End Sale. To note, Vivo's sub-brand iQOO devices also have a discount here. The iQOO 3 gets a 21 percent discount, making it the cheapest now more than ever.
Other OEMs like Realme smartphones are also on discount at Flipkart Mobile's Year End Sale. Here, the Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather edition with 8GB RAM +128GB storage gets a 4 percent discount. Plus, the Realme X3 SuperZoom and the Realme X50 Pro also get 20 percent and 16 percent discounts.
There is also a 27 percent discount on the Realme 6 and a 16 percent discount on the Realme 7 smartphones. Flipkart Mobile's Year End Sale is also offering a 19 percent discount on the Realme Narzo 20, making it the best budget smartphone to purchase before the year ends.
Apart from Realme, one can also check out discounts on Oppo smartphones. The Oppo F17 and the Pro models get 17 percent and 19 percent discounts, respectively. Flipkart Mobile's Year End Sale is offering the Oppo Reno2 F smartphone at a 15 percent discount. Additionally, one can check out the LG G8Z flagship smartphone, which has a 62 percent price cut.
Other smartphones like the Infinix Zero 8i gets a 15 percent price drop. The new Samsung F41 that debuted as a Flipkart exclusive is available with a 22 percent discount. Plus, iPhone models like the iPhone SE 2020 and the iPhone XR are now available with 17 percent and 18 percent discounts, respectively. Other devices like the Motorola One Fusion Plus, Motorola G9, Poco X2, and the Poco X3 are also at a discount at Flipkart Mobile's Year End Sale.
9% Off On Vivo S1 Pro (Dreamy White, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP (primary with f/1.8 aperture) + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
4% Off On Realme 7 Pro (Sun Kissed Leather, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
12% Off On Moto One Fusion Plus
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5 inch Full HD+ Display
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 1 TB
- 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Processor
- Stock Android Experience
- 5000 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery
17% Off On Oppo F17 Pro
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor (Dual 2.2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
- 48MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, Samsung GM1 sensor, LED flash, 8MP 119.9° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, EIS, 2MP mono, 2MP mono lens with f/2.4 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture for portrait
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery
15% Off On OPPO Reno2 F
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 2.1GHz Octa Core MediaTek P70 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- 6.53 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Selfie Camera
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4000 MAh Battery With VOOC
19% Off On Motorola G9 Power
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.78 inch HD+ Display
- 4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 512 GB
- 64MP + 2MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Processor
- 20 W Fast Charging
- Stock Android Experience
- 6000 mAh Li-Polymer Battery
15% Off On Infinix Zero 8i
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.85-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) 20.5:9 aspect ratio FHD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 480 nits brightness, 1500:1 Contrast Ratio
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with XOS 7.0
- 48MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, 8MP 119° ultra-wide camera, 2MP Depth Sensor, AI camera, Quad LED flash
- 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, 8MP 105° ultra-wide camera, dual LED flash
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
- 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging
20% Off On Realme X3 Superzoom
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 64MP + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP + 8MP Front Camera
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- USB Type-C audio, 1216 Linear speaker, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) with 30W Dart Charge fast charging
16% Off On Realme X50 Pro
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 1000+nits brightness, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3 and 105% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with realme UI
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera + 8MP Front Camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (Typical) / 4100mAh (Minimum) battery
62% Off On LG G8X
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1-Inch FHD+ OLED Screen With A Notch
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 6GB RAM 128GB ROM
- 12MP + 13MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Facing Camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth
- 4000 MAh Battery
21% Off On IQOO 3
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.44 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
- 5G/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4440mAh Battery
19% Off On Narzo 20
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 2GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, PDAF, 1080p 30fps video recording, 8MP 119° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C
- 6000mAh battery with 18W charging
10% Off On Vivo V20
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 465 A76 + Hexa 1.8GHz Kryo 465 A55 CPUs) with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera with f/1.89 aperture, LED flash, 8MP wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP mono sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- 44MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
- 4000mAh (typical) battery with 33W fast charging
27% Off On Realme 6
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI 1.0
- 64MP rear camera with 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, EIS, 8MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP mono sensor and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
- 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery
17% Off On Apple iPhone SE 2020
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch (1334 X 750 Pixels) IPS 326 Ppi Display
- 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP Wide-Angle Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- TouchID Fingerprint Sensor
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- NFC With Reader Mode
- GPS With GLONASS
- 18W Battery
20% Off On POCO X3
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Corning Gorilla 5 protection
- Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera with LED Flash, Sony IMX682 sensor, f/1.89 aperture, 13MP 119° ultra-wide sensor with 1.12μm, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with 1.75μm, f/2.4 aperture
- 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2 x 2 MIMO, VoWiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C
- 6000mAh battery with 33W fast charging
22% Off On Samsung Galaxy F41
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420 nits brightness
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera, 8MP 123° ultra-wide camera, 5MP depth sensor
- 32MP front camera
- Rear-mounted Fingerprint sensor
- 8.9mm thick; Weights 191g
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
- 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
18% Off On iPhone Xr
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera,optical image stabilization, True Tone flash, 4K video recording at 60 fps, Slo‑mo 1080p at 240 fps
- 7MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording,Retina Flash
- TrueDepth camera for FaceID facial recognition, Stereo speakers
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac with MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC with reader mode, GPS with GLONASS
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
21% Off On POCO X2
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera with LED Flash, Sony IMX686 sensor, 0.8μm, f/1.89 aperture, 8MP 120° ultra-wide sensor with 1.12μm, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth and 2MP macro sensor with 1.75μm, f/2.4 aperture, 4K 30fps, 960 fps at 720p
- 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera with 1.75μm pixel size for portrait
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery with 27W fast charging
16% Off On Realme 7
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 64MP rear camera with 1/1.73″ Sony IMX682 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, UIS/UIS Max, 8MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP B&W portrait camera and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, Sony IMX471 sensor
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
- 5000mAh (typical) battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging
