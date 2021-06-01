Just In
Flipkart Mobiles Big Shopping Days Offers: Realme XT, Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro And More
"Big Shopping Days", which is scheduled to run from December 1st till December 5th, 2019 brings some incredible offers for several Realme phones. While the prime members can acquire the sale benefits from November 30th, at 8 PM. During this tenure, you can even get to see a few new releases.
Flipkart Mobiles Big Shopping Days
Offers you can get while purchasing these phones across Flipkart are cashback on HDFC bank debit cards, unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, extra discount with Axis bank buzz credit card, exchange offers, and many more.
Realme XT
The smartphone is available at Rs. 15,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM option. You can buy this smartphone with EMI starting from Rs. 1,334 per month. It comes with a 64MP quad rear camera setup.
Realme 5
You will get an extra Rs. 2,000 discount on buying the phone via Flipkart. It is priced at Rs. 8,999 with 18% off. You will also get up to Rs. 8,900 off on exchange.
Realme C2
The mobile phone comes at Rs. 6,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM option. Its key specs are a 13MP + 2MP rear camera setup, a 5MP selfie sensor, 4,000mAh battery, and MediaTek P22 processor.
Realme 5 Pro
You will get an exchange offer up to Rs. 10,800 off on the handset. It is priced at Rs. 13,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM option. You can buy the device at an EMI beginning from Rs. 1,167 per month.
Realme 2 Pro
This smartphone can be purchased with an EMI rate starting at Rs. 1,167 per month. You will get a 1-year warranty on the handset and 6 months warranty on the phone's accessories. Besides, the device comes with an FHD+ display, face unlock, and a 3,500mAh battery.
Realme X
The handset is available at an EMI from Rs. 1,584 per month. It can even be purchased based on standard EMI options. Besides, you get up to Rs. 10,800 off on exchange on the phone.
Realme 3
The smartphone is priced at Rs. 8,499 for 3GB RAM and 64GB ROM variant. It comes with an HD display, 13MP + 2MP rear cameras, 13MP front camera, and 4,230mAh battery.
