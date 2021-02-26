Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Offers On Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9i, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

The e-commerce sites like Flipkart, Amazon are continuously hosting sales. This might be a good time to buy smartphones because you can get the phone at a lower price and several offers from banks as well. Flipkart has announced its Mobiles Bonanza sale which will run till Feb 28. During this period, you can buy budget and mid-range Redmi phones at a discounted price. Now, the Mi 10T can be purchased with a discount of 17 percent. The 10T will be a good pick who don't want to spend around Rs. 50,000 but searching high-end features. As the Mi 10T offers a flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset, 144Hz display, and so on.

Besides, the budget Redmi 9i phone is available with a discount of 20 percent. So, here we are listing the Redmi smartphone which can be purchased at a discount price during the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. 20% Off On Redmi 9 Prime Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh battery 21% Off On Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

6GB/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery 20% Off On Redmi 9i Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery 17% Off On Mi 10T Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 144Hz Display

2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 7nm Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 13MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5

NFC

USB Type-C

5000 MAh Battery

