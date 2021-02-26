Just In
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Offers On Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9i, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, And More
The e-commerce sites like Flipkart, Amazon are continuously hosting sales. This might be a good time to buy smartphones because you can get the phone at a lower price and several offers from banks as well. Flipkart has announced its Mobiles Bonanza sale which will run till Feb 28. During this period, you can buy budget and mid-range Redmi phones at a discounted price. Now, the Mi 10T can be purchased with a discount of 17 percent. The 10T will be a good pick who don't want to spend around Rs. 50,000 but searching high-end features. As the Mi 10T offers a flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset, 144Hz display, and so on.
Besides, the budget Redmi 9i phone is available with a discount of 20 percent. So, here we are listing the Redmi smartphone which can be purchased at a discount price during the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale.
20% Off On Redmi 9 Prime
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5020mAh battery
21% Off On Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 6GB/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
20% Off On Redmi 9i
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
17% Off On Mi 10T
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 144Hz Display
- 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 7nm Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 13MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 6
- Bluetooth 5
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5000 MAh Battery
