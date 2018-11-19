Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza discounts you can avail on Honor smartphones

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
As a par of Mobiles Bonanza offers by the Flipkart, you can avail some Honor smartphones under great discounted price options. Besides, there are amazing offers which you can also avail while purchasing these devices. From the portal, you can get devices like- Honor 7S, Honor 7A, Honor 9N and couple more.
The bids given by Flipkart on Honor phones are no cost EMI with better rates, much better exchange offers, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, complete mobile protection at Just Rs.499, and more.
You can even get a warranty of one year on such phones, and 6 months Manufacturer Warranty for In-box Accessories Including Batteries from the Date of Purchase. You can get complete mobile protection plan of one year. Moreover, you also get minimum Rs. 750 off and can get a last chance to exchange 3G devices with the 4G ones. Under special Bonanza deal, you can purchase some of the popular devices that offer great extra off on prepaid and exchange offers.
33% off on Honor 7S
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3020mAh built-in battery
27% off on Honor 7A
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
28% off on Honor 9N
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery
28% off on Honor 9 Lite
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
- 13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery (typical)
23% off on Honor 7C
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
30% off on Honor 10
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging