Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza discounts you can avail on Honor smartphones

As a par of Mobiles Bonanza offers by the Flipkart, you can avail some Honor smartphones under great discounted price options. Besides, there are amazing offers which you can also avail while purchasing these devices. From the portal, you can get devices like- Honor 7S, Honor 7A, Honor 9N and couple more.

The bids given by Flipkart on Honor phones are no cost EMI with better rates, much better exchange offers, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, complete mobile protection at Just Rs.499, and more.

You can even get a warranty of one year on such phones, and 6 months Manufacturer Warranty for In-box Accessories Including Batteries from the Date of Purchase. You can get complete mobile protection plan of one year. Moreover, you also get minimum Rs. 750 off and can get a last chance to exchange 3G devices with the 4G ones. Under special Bonanza deal, you can purchase some of the popular devices that offer great extra off on prepaid and exchange offers.

33% off on Honor 7S

Key Specs 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3020mAh built-in battery

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

Key Specs 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery

Key Specs 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical)

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

Key Specs 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging