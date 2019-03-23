TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Intrigue (25th to 28th March): Galaxy Note 8, Honor 9N, Note 6 Pro and more
Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza Intrigue seems to be the perfect sale scheme at the end of March. This sale will start from 25th March and will continue until 28th March. During the sale, you can obtain some smartphones at heavy discounted price option. We have shared a list of a few devices below.
The offers given by Flipkart are no cost EMI option, 5% instant discount on EMI's with Axis credit bank card, exchange any mobile and get extra Rs. 500 off, amazing exchange and cashback offers, and more. The consumers get 1-year additional warranty covering manufacturing defects & software issues.
You get free pickup-drop and repair with genuine parts. You also get complete mobile protection- which covers broken screen, theft, liquid damage, hardware or software issue. The portal features Master Blaster offers, under which users can purchase some handsets like Zenfone Max Pro M1, Realme C1 and Realme Y2. Similarly, you can buy some other devices under the tag line of never before deal.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
MRP: Rs 36,990
After Discounts Price: Rs 74,000
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage,expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S8
MRP: Rs 49,990
After Discounts Price: Rs 29,990
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Redmi Note 6 Pro
MRP: Rs 15,999
After Discounts: Rs 10,999
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.26-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 20MP + 2MP Dual Front Camera
- 4GBluetooth 5
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Infrared Sensor
- 4000mAh Battery
Realme 2 Pro
MRP: Rs 11,990
After Discounts: Rs 14,990
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, f/2.4 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh built-in battery
Honor 9N
MRP: Rs 13,999
After Discounts: Rs 8,499
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery
Poco F1
MRP: Rs 24,999
After Discounts: Rs 20,999
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Huge Discounts on Asus Zenfone MAX M2
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Redmi 6
MRP: Rs 8,999
After Discounts: Rs 7,499
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera andsecondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Zenfone MAX Pro M1
MRP: Rs 10,999
After Discounts: Rs 7,999
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP / 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Realme C1
MRP: Rs 8,999
After Discounts: Rs 7,499
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) built-in battery
Redmi Y2
MRP: Rs 10,499
After Discounts: Rs 7,999
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits (typ) Brightness, 70.8% NTSC color gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera wand secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 10 Lite
MRP: Rs 13,999
After Discounts: Rs 11,999
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery