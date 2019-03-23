Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Intrigue (25th to 28th March): Galaxy Note 8, Honor 9N, Note 6 Pro and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza Intrigue seems to be the perfect sale scheme at the end of March. This sale will start from 25th March and will continue until 28th March. During the sale, you can obtain some smartphones at heavy discounted price option. We have shared a list of a few devices below.

The offers given by Flipkart are no cost EMI option, 5% instant discount on EMI's with Axis credit bank card, exchange any mobile and get extra Rs. 500 off, amazing exchange and cashback offers, and more. The consumers get 1-year additional warranty covering manufacturing defects & software issues.

You get free pickup-drop and repair with genuine parts. You also get complete mobile protection- which covers broken screen, theft, liquid damage, hardware or software issue. The portal features Master Blaster offers, under which users can purchase some handsets like Zenfone Max Pro M1, Realme C1 and Realme Y2. Similarly, you can buy some other devices under the tag line of never before deal.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 MRP: Rs 36,990

After Discounts Price: Rs 74,000

Key Specs 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage,expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S8 MRP: Rs 49,990

After Discounts Price: Rs 29,990

Key Specs 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery Redmi Note 6 Pro MRP: Rs 15,999

After Discounts: Rs 10,999

Key Specs 6.26-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

20MP + 2MP Dual Front Camera

4GBluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

Infrared Sensor

4000mAh Battery Realme 2 Pro MRP: Rs 11,990

After Discounts: Rs 14,990

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, f/2.4 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh built-in battery Honor 9N MRP: Rs 13,999

After Discounts: Rs 8,499

Key Specs

5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery Poco F1 MRP: Rs 24,999

After Discounts: Rs 20,999

Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

Key Specs

6.26-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Redmi 6 MRP: Rs 8,999

After Discounts: Rs 7,499

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera andsecondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery Zenfone MAX Pro M1 MRP: Rs 10,999

After Discounts: Rs 7,999

Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP / 16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Realme C1 MRP: Rs 8,999

After Discounts: Rs 7,499

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) built-in battery Redmi Y2 MRP: Rs 10,499

After Discounts: Rs 7,999

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits (typ) Brightness, 70.8% NTSC color gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera wand secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Honor 10 Lite MRP: Rs 13,999

After Discounts: Rs 11,999

Key Specs

6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery