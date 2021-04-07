Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale April 2021: Discount Offers On Realme Smartphones

Premium Realme smartphones like the Realme X50 Pro are now available at a massive price cut at the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. Plus, smartphones like the Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro are also getting a major discount on Flipkart. Plus, the Realme X3 SuperZoom is also available at the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale at a discounted price.

New launches like the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is also something to check out. With its flagship chipset, the Narzo 30 Pro 5G is a future-proof device, which can be bought at a discount at the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. Falling in the same series is the Realme Narzo 30A and the Realme 20 Pro is also available at a discount.

The Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale is also extending its discount offer on affordable smartphones. One can check out the Realme C3, Realme C12, and the Realme C15, which now with a discounted price tag. Joining the lists are Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro, which are also discounted at the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale.

Realme Narzo 30A

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 18,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999

Realme Narzo 30A is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme X7

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 21,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,999

Realme X7 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme X7 Pro

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 32,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 27,999

Realme X7 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 18,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

Narzo 20 Pro

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999

Narzo 20 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme C12

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 10,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 7,999

Realme C12 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme C15

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 11,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 8,999

Realme C15 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 7

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 17,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,999

Realme 7 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme X50 Pro

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 41,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 31,999

Realme X50 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme X3 Superzoom

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 29,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 24,999

Realme X3 Superzoom is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme C3

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 8,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 7,999

Realme C3 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 7 Pro

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 20,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 19,999

Realme 7 Prois available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.