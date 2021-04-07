ENGLISH

    Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale April 2021: Discount Offers On Realme Smartphones

    By
    |

    If you're looking for a new smartphone, head over to Flipkart right away. The ongoing Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale brings massive price cuts on several smartphone brands. Particularly, Realme smartphones have witnessed a major discount rate at the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. Realme fans, this might be the ideal time to upgrade your device to the latest one. Here are some of the Realme smartphones available at a discount at the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale.

    Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Discount Offers On Realme Smartphones
     

    Premium Realme smartphones like the Realme X50 Pro are now available at a massive price cut at the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. Plus, smartphones like the Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro are also getting a major discount on Flipkart. Plus, the Realme X3 SuperZoom is also available at the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale at a discounted price.

    New launches like the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is also something to check out. With its flagship chipset, the Narzo 30 Pro 5G is a future-proof device, which can be bought at a discount at the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. Falling in the same series is the Realme Narzo 30A and the Realme 20 Pro is also available at a discount.

    The Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale is also extending its discount offer on affordable smartphones. One can check out the Realme C3, Realme C12, and the Realme C15, which now with a discounted price tag. Joining the lists are Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro, which are also discounted at the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale.

    Realme Narzo 30A

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 18,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999

    Realme Narzo 30A is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X7

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 21,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,999

    Realme X7 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X7 Pro
     

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 32,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 27,999

    Realme X7 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 18,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,999

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

    Narzo 20 Pro

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999

    Narzo 20 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme C12

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 10,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 7,999

    Realme C12 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme C15

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 11,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 8,999

    Realme C15 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 7

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 17,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,999

    Realme 7 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X50 Pro

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 41,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 31,999

    Realme X50 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X3 Superzoom

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 29,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 24,999

    Realme X3 Superzoom is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme C3

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 8,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 7,999

    Realme C3 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 7 Pro

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 20,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 19,999

    Realme 7 Prois available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

