Just In
- 16 min ago Lenovo Legion 2 Pro Live Images Leaked; Pop-Up Camera, Enhanced Cooling System Tipped
-
- 19 min ago iQOO Neo 5 Spotted On BIS Certification; Expected To Launch Alongside iQOO 7, 7 Legend
- 1 hr ago Clash Of Clans Town Hall 14 Update Announced: What’s New For You?
- 1 hr ago Mark Zuckerberg Phone Details Leak Shows He Uses Signal; WhatsApp’s Integrity At Stake
Don't Miss
- News Next India-China military commander level talks likely on May 9
- Movies Yuvarathnaa Day 6 Box Office Collection: Puneeth Rajkumar-Sayyeshaa Starrer Is Unstoppable
- Finance RBI Retains GDP Growth At 10.5% For 2021-22
- Lifestyle Sunny Leone’s Black Printed Co-ord Set Is Super Cute But Her Blue Colour Highlighted Braid Is Unmissable!
- Sports IPL 2021: Daniel Sams of Royal Challengers Bangalore tests positive for Covid 19
- Automobiles Kawasaki Bikes Offers & Discounts For April 2021: Benefits Of Up To Rs 50,000 On Select Models
- Education SSC JE Answer Key 2021 Released For Tier 1, Challenge Before April 9
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Assam In April
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale April 2021: Discount Offers On Realme Smartphones
If you're looking for a new smartphone, head over to Flipkart right away. The ongoing Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale brings massive price cuts on several smartphone brands. Particularly, Realme smartphones have witnessed a major discount rate at the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. Realme fans, this might be the ideal time to upgrade your device to the latest one. Here are some of the Realme smartphones available at a discount at the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale.
Premium Realme smartphones like the Realme X50 Pro are now available at a massive price cut at the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. Plus, smartphones like the Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro are also getting a major discount on Flipkart. Plus, the Realme X3 SuperZoom is also available at the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale at a discounted price.
New launches like the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is also something to check out. With its flagship chipset, the Narzo 30 Pro 5G is a future-proof device, which can be bought at a discount at the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. Falling in the same series is the Realme Narzo 30A and the Realme 20 Pro is also available at a discount.
The Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale is also extending its discount offer on affordable smartphones. One can check out the Realme C3, Realme C12, and the Realme C15, which now with a discounted price tag. Joining the lists are Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro, which are also discounted at the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale.
Realme Narzo 30A
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 18,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999
Realme Narzo 30A is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X7
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 21,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,999
Realme X7 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X7 Pro
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 32,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 27,999
Realme X7 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 18,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,999
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
Narzo 20 Pro
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999
Narzo 20 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C12
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 10,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 7,999
Realme C12 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C15
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 11,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 8,999
Realme C15 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 7
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 17,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,999
Realme 7 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme X50 Pro
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 41,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 31,999
Realme X50 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X3 Superzoom
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 29,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 24,999
Realme X3 Superzoom is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C3
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 8,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 7,999
Realme C3 is available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 7 Pro
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 20,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 19,999
Realme 7 Prois available at discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
26,795
-
39,071
-
13,690
-
17,855
-
1,11,735
-
18,970
-
24,560
-
33,500
-
16,600
-
31,600