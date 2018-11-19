ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Get irresistible offers on Samsung smartphones

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    If you are seriously interested on purchasing Samsung smartphones under great discounts, you must get comply with Flipkart's new sale strategy titled "Mobiles Bonanza offers". You can buy these devices irrespective of different price category based on couple more attractive deals.

    Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza: Get irresistible offers on Samsung phones

     

    The offers by Flipkart on Samsung phones are no cost EMI with better rates, much better exchange offers, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, complete mobile protection at Just Rs.499, and more.

    You can even get a warranty of one year on such phones, and 6 months Manufacturer Warranty for In-box Accessories Including Batteries from the Date of Purchase. You can get complete mobile protection plan of one year. Moreover, you also get minimum Rs. 750 off and can get a last chance to exchange 3G devices with the 4G ones. Under special Bonanza deal, you can purchase some of the popular devices that offer great extra off on prepaid and exchange offers.

    From the list that we have taken, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 with no cost EMI Rs. 2,666/month, get upto Rs. 14900 off on exchange, get extra Rs. 1610 off under a special price, and Rs. 2000 Cashback on HDFC bank debit and credit cards. Likewise, you can get different deals on different Samsung models respectively.

    6% off on Samsung Galaxy A7 2018

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core processor
    • 4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
    • 24MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery with adaptive fast charging

     

    16% off on Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6 Inch HD+ Infinity Display
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Processor
    • 2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • 3300 MA Battery

     

    11% off on Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera, f/2.2 aperture
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
    • Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery

    14% off on Samsung Galaxy J2 core

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5-inch (540 x 960 pixels) qHD TFT display
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU
    • 1GB RAM
    • 8GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)
    • Dual SIM
    • 8MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2600mAh battery

    7% off on Samsung Galaxy Note9

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera
    • 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
    • Water and dust resistant (IP68)
    • Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

     

    30% off on Samsung Galaxy On8

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

     

    25% off on Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

     

    33% off on Samsung Galaxy A6

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

     

    10% off on Samsung Galaxy J8

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    35% off on Samsung Galaxy On6

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

     

    24% off on Samsung Galaxy J4

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    22% off on Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
    • 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal memory
    • expandable up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
    • 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
    • 2600mAh battery

     

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 20, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 20, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue