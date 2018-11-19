Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Get irresistible offers on Samsung smartphones

If you are seriously interested on purchasing Samsung smartphones under great discounts, you must get comply with Flipkart's new sale strategy titled "Mobiles Bonanza offers". You can buy these devices irrespective of different price category based on couple more attractive deals.

The offers by Flipkart on Samsung phones are no cost EMI with better rates, much better exchange offers, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, complete mobile protection at Just Rs.499, and more.

You can even get a warranty of one year on such phones, and 6 months Manufacturer Warranty for In-box Accessories Including Batteries from the Date of Purchase. You can get complete mobile protection plan of one year. Moreover, you also get minimum Rs. 750 off and can get a last chance to exchange 3G devices with the 4G ones. Under special Bonanza deal, you can purchase some of the popular devices that offer great extra off on prepaid and exchange offers.

From the list that we have taken, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 with no cost EMI Rs. 2,666/month, get upto Rs. 14900 off on exchange, get extra Rs. 1610 off under a special price, and Rs. 2000 Cashback on HDFC bank debit and credit cards. Likewise, you can get different deals on different Samsung models respectively.

6% off on Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

2.2GHz Octa-Core processor

4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with adaptive fast charging 16% off on Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6 Inch HD+ Infinity Display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Processor

2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

3300 MA Battery 11% off on Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera, f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery 14% off on Samsung Galaxy J2 core Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5-inch (540 x 960 pixels) qHD TFT display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery 7% off on Samsung Galaxy Note9 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery 30% off on Samsung Galaxy On8 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery 25% off on Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 33% off on Samsung Galaxy A6 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU

4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 10% off on Samsung Galaxy J8 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery 35% off on Samsung Galaxy On6 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 24% off on Samsung Galaxy J4 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 22% off on Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS

8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

2600mAh battery