Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest: Discount Offers On Realme Smartphones

Realme is one of the top smartphone brands in India that has grown plenty over the years. As one of the top-selling mobile brands, Realme has released a sleuth of smartphones in the Indian market.

If you're looking for a new Realme phone, the Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest is the best place to head to. You can get Realme C devices, Realme Narzo phones, and much more flagships at the sale. Here's everything you need to know about the Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest.

The Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest is offering a 5 percent discount on the Realme 8. Additionally, one can check out the Realme 8i and the Realme 8s 5G for just Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively.

Additionally, the Realme Narzo 50 is available for just Rs. 11,499 at the Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest. One can also check out the Realme Narzo 30 after a 9 percent discount, costing just Rs. 14,999.

Moreover, the Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest is offering the Realme C11 2021 for just Rs. 13,999 after a 12 percent discount. If you're looking for a flagship, the Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest is offering the Realme GT 5G for just Rs. 37,999 after a 7 percent discount.

Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (5% off) Realme 8 is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale. Realme Narzo 50A (Oxygen Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (11% off) Realme Narzo 50A is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale. Realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (6% off) Realme C11 2021 is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale. Realme 8i (Space Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (12% off) Realme 8i is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale. Realme Narzo 30 (Racing Silver, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (9% off) Realme Narzo 30 is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale. Realme 8i (Space Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 20,999 (14% off) Realme 8s 5G is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale. Realme Narzo 30 (Racing Silver, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; MRP: Rs. 40,999 (7% off) Realme GT 5G is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale. Realme 8 5G (Supersonic Black, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,499 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (2% off) Realme 8 5G is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,499 onwards during the sale.

