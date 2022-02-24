Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale: Discount Offers On Motorola Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Motorola is one of the top brands in India, producing some of the best, flagship smartphones. Devices under the Motorola Edge series, Motorola Moto G series, and so on are immensely popular. Presently, the Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale is one of the best places to head to if you're looking for a new smartphone from Motorola. You get a whopping discount on some of the best devices from the top brand.

Going into the details, the Flipkart Mobile Fest Sale is offering the MOTOROLA Edge 20 with a 25 percent discount, costing just Rs. 25,999. Similarly, the MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro Midnight Sky variant with 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM is available for Rs. 32,999.

The Flipkart Mobile Fest Sale is also offering the Moto E series at a discount. One can check out the MOTOROLA E7 Power for Rs. 8,999. That's not all. The Moto G series like the Moto G51 5G is available for Rs. 14,999. The Moto G31 and the Moto G40 Fusion are some of the other worthy considerations.

Motorola Edge 20 (Frosted Pearl, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (25% off) MOTOROLA Edge 20 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale. Motorola Edge 20 Pro (Midnight Sky, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 32,999 ; MRP: Rs. 45,999 (28% off) MOTOROLA Edge 20 Pro is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,999 onwards during the sale. MOTOROLA E7 Power (Tahiti Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (25% off) MOTOROLA E7 Power is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale. MOTOROLA G51 5G (Indigo Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (16% off) MOTOROLA G51 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale. MOTOROLA g31 (Baby Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (11% off) MOTOROLA g31 is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale. MOTOROLA G40 Fusion (Dynamic Gray, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,499 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (22% off) MOTOROLA G40 Fusion is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,499 onwards during the sale.

