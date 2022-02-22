Just In
- 1 hr ago Yamaha EP-E70A Earphones Review: Feature-Packed Premium Neckband
- 1 hr ago Yamaha Launches Its Premium Range Of Wireless Earphones In India
- 3 hrs ago Oppo Pad Design Revealed Ahead Of Official Launch; Expected Price, Features
- 4 hrs ago Intel BMZ1 Bonanza Mine Announced At ISSCC: Intel's First Crypto Mining Computer Is Here
Don't Miss
- Movies Abhishek Kapoor On Not Casting Big Stars In Kai Po Che: It Would've Been A Nightmare To Handle Three Big Stars
- Sports IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians' new signing Tim David eager pick brains of Rohit Sharma
- Education 50 Cr iAchieve Scholarship Test: 15K Students From Bihar Have Taken This Test. Has Your Child Taken?
- Lifestyle Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar In A Delightful Matching Set From Sabyasachi & Anamika Khanna
- Finance NFO Vs Existing Fund: Which Is Better For Investments?
- News PM Cares for Children Scheme extended till Feb 28
- Automobiles Kia India Dispatches 5 Lakh Vehicles: 4 Lakh Vehicles For The Domestic Market Alone
- Travel Best Summer Vacations In Tamil Nadu
Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale: Discount Offers On Best Premium Smartphones
Flipkart has announced a new sale called the Flipkart Mobile End Mobile Fest sale. During this sale, the online retailer will provide attractive discounts and offers on a slew of products including premium smartphones out there in the market.
If you are looking forward to buying a new smartphone, then you can get your hands on the same at an attractive discount via Flipkart. Also, there are other benefits including no-cost EMI payment options and exchange discounts.
Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Black, 64 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 41,299 ; MRP: Rs. 59,900 (31% off)
Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available at 31% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,299 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone SE (Black, 128 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 32,299 ; MRP: Rs. 44,900 (28% off)
iPhone SE is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,299 onwards during the sale.
iPhone 12 (Black, 64 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 53,999 ; MRP: Rs. 65,900 (18% off)
iPhone 12 is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 53,999 onwards during the sale.
OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G (Stellar Black, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; MRP: Rs. 46,990 (14% off)
OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.
OPPO Reno6 5G (Stellar Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 35,990 (16% off)
OPPO Reno6 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.
Realme GT 5G (Dashing Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; MRP: Rs. 40,999 (7% off)
Realme GT 5G is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.
Motorola Edge 20 Pro (Midnight Sky, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 32,999 ; MRP: Rs. 45,999 (28% off)
Motorola Edge 20 Pro is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,999 onwards during the sale.
Motorola Edge 20 (Frosted Pearl, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (25% off)
Motorola Edge 20 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.
vivo X70 Pro (Aurora Dawn, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 46,990 ; MRP: Rs. 51,990 (9% off)
vivo X70 Pro is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 46,990 onwards during the sale.
Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999 (12% off)
Google Pixel 4a is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO F3 GT (Predator Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (22% off)
POCO F3 GT is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 11 Lite (Vinyl Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 23,999 ; MRP: Rs. 25,999 (7% off)
Mi 11 Lite is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,999 onwards during the sale.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
56,845
-
39,040
-
10,235
-
14,530
-
25,810
-
5,120
-
12,999
-
22,260
-
6,299
-
6,999