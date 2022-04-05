Flipkart Oppo Advance Day Sale: Discounts Offers On OPPO K10, OPPO Reno7 5G, OPPO A76, OPPO A53s 5G, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Oppo is one of the leading smartphone brands in India. Several Oppo devices have been a hit in the country, especially for their selfie camera, ColorOS experience, unique designs, and more. Like all other brands in India, Oppo also offers a wide range of smartphones that are available according to a price range. The Oppo Advance Day Sale is now offering a whopping discount deal on several Oppo smartphones. Here's all you need to know about the Oppo Advance Day Sale.

The newly launched Oppo K10 is now available with a 26 percent discount at the Flipkart Oppo Advance Day Sale, bringing down the price to Rs. 16,990 instead of RS. 22,999. If you're looking for something premium, the Flipkart Oppo Advance Day Sale has something in store for you. One can check out the Oppo Reno7 series at the sale.

The OPPO Reno7 5G and the Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G with Startrails Blue color variant are available at a discount. One can get these phones for Rs. 28,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively at the Oppo Advance Day Sale. One can also check out the Oppo F17 Pro at the sale, which is now available with a 34 percent discount, costing just Rs. 16,990.

The Flipkart Oppo Advance Day Sale is also offering several A series smartphones at a discount. These include the Oppo A76, Oppo A96, Oppo A55, and Oppo A53s. These phones ship with mid-range features, premium performance, and advanced cameras, making them a worthy buy under Rs. 20,000.

OPPO K10 (Black Carbon, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,990 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (26% off) OPPO K10 (Black Carbon, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 26% discount during Oppo Advance Day Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,990 onwards during the sale. OPPO Reno7 5G (Startrails Blue, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 37,990 (23% off) OPPO Reno7 5G (Startrails Blue, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 23% discount during Oppo Advance Day Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale. OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G (Startrails Blue, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,990 (16% off) OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G (Startrails Blue, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) is available at 16% discount during Oppo Advance Day Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale. OPPO A76 (Glowing Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,499 ; MRP: Rs. 21,499 (18% off) OPPO A76 (Glowing Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 18% discount during Oppo Advance Day Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,499 onwards during the sale. OPPO A96 (Sunset Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (16% off) OPPO A96 (Glowing Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 18% discount during Oppo Advance Day Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale. OPPO F17 Pro (Matte Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,990 ; MRP: Rs. 25,990 (34% off) OPPO F17 Pro (Matte Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 34% discount during Oppo Advance Day Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,990 onwards during the sale. OPPO A53s 5G (Ink Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,990 ; MRP: Rs. 18,990 (10% off) OPPO A53s 5G (Ink Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 10% discount during Oppo Advance Day Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,990 onwards during the sale. OPPO A55 (Mint Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,490 ; MRP: Rs. 18,990 (18% off) OPPO A55 (Mint Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 18% discount during Oppo Advance Day Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,490 onwards during the sale.

Best Mobiles in India