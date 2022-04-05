ENGLISH

    Flipkart Vivo Carnival Sale: Best Discount Offers On Vivo Smartphones

    By
    |

    The online retailer Flipkart is now hosting the Vivo Carnival Sale, which will be live from April 1 to April 7. The retailer offers lucrative discounts and offers during this sale. During the ongoing Flipkart Vivo Carnival Sale, you can buy a Vivo smartphone at a discounted pricing, irrespective of mid-range or high-end offerings.

     
    Flipkart Vivo Carnival Sale: Best Discount Offers On Vivo Smartphones

    Notably, Flipkart has teamed up with HDFC Bank to provide additional discounts for buyers. Going by the same, you can get an instant discount of up to Rs. 3,000 on using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card for the purchase of a new phone during the Flipkart Vivo Carnival Sale. Here, we have listed the offers you can avail of during the sale.

    vivo T1 5G (Starlight Black, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    vivo T1 5G (Starlight Black, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 15,990 ; MRP: Rs. 19,990 (20% off)

    vivo T1 5G (Starlight Black, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 20% discount during Vivo Carnival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,990 onwards during the sale.

    vivo V23 5G (Stardust Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    vivo V23 5G (Stardust Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 34,990 (14% off)

    vivo V23 5G (Stardust Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 14% discount during Vivo Carnival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.

    vivo Y53s (Fantastic Rainbow, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
     

    vivo Y53s (Fantastic Rainbow, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 15,990 ; MRP: Rs. 22,990 (30% off)

    vivo Y53s (Fantastic Rainbow, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 30% discount during Vivo Carnival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,990 onwards during the sale.

    vivo V23 Pro 5G (Stardust Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    vivo V23 Pro 5G (Stardust Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 38,990 ; MRP: Rs. 41,990 (7% off)

    vivo V23 Pro 5G (Stardust Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 7% discount during Vivo Carnival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 38,990 onwards during the sale.

    vivo V23e 5G (Sunshine Gold, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    vivo V23e 5G (Sunshine Gold, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 25,990 ; MRP: Rs. 28,990 (10% off)

    vivo V23e 5G (Sunshine Gold, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 10% discount during Vivo Carnival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,990 onwards during the sale.

    vivo Y73 (Roman Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    vivo Y73 (Roman Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 18,959 ; MRP: Rs. 24,990 (24% off)

    vivo Y73 (Roman Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 24% discount during Vivo Carnival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,959 onwards during the sale.

    vivo Y33T (Mirror Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    vivo Y33T (Mirror Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 18,990 ; MRP: Rs. 22,990 (17% off)

    vivo Y33T (Mirror Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 17% discount during Vivo Carnival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,990 onwards during the sale.

    vivo Y21T (Midnight Blue, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    vivo Y21T (Midnight Blue, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 16,490 ; MRP: Rs. 19,990 (17% off)

    vivo Y21T (Midnight Blue, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 17% discount during Vivo Carnival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,490 onwards during the sale.

    vivo Y15s (Wave Green, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    vivo Y15s (Wave Green, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 10,990 ; MRP: Rs. 13,990 (21% off)

    vivo Y15s (Wave Green, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is available at 21% discount during Vivo Carnival Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,990 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 12:09 [IST]
    X